(Turners Falls, MA) The Great Falls Festival, or Pumpkinfest as it was first known, will be holding its twelfth and final annual event on October 22nd on Avenue A in Turners Falls. Since 2010, the Pumpkinfest has brought together the community, local businesses, and performers. Organizers hope this year’s will be the biggest yet as the community says farewell to what has become a local tradition.

MONTAGUE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO