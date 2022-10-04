ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Social welfare Ireland: Fuel Allowance €400 lump sum payment date confirmed

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed the date when Fuel Allowance recipients will receive a €400 lump sum. She announced it in a statement today to kick off Fuel Allowance season. The additional payment was announced as part of Budget 2023, brining the total value of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#European Union#Software Updates#Bt
rsvplive.ie

How to get smokeless coal to burn and the common mistakes we make using smokeless fuel

As the colder months set in and the price of oil and electricity increases, many people with stoves and fireplaces are turning to using solid fuel methods to heat their homes. However, with their being a ban on the selling and burning of "smokey coal" in certain parts of the country, specifically large towns and cities, many people use smokeless methods, which are not always as easy to work with as "smokey" fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy