1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Car Crash In Novi (Novi, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash in Cranbrooke, and Nilan drives in Novi on Monday around 3 a.m. The crash claimed a life and injured two others.
According to the police, a car traveling south crossed the [..]
Recent Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Detroit Accident News
- Grand Rapids Accident News
- Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0