Read full article on original website
Related
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
CFO's Tap Time-Saving Tech and Tools to Offset Macro Challenges
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) is like putting together a puzzle, as CFOs must manage rising interest rates, inflation and other pieces of a bigger picture. “It’s challenging, but I like puzzles, so it’s a lot of fun,” Kapitus CFO Anthony Rose told PYMNTS.
EMEA Daily: Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
Today in the Connected Economy: FTX, Visa Team to Launch Debit Cards
Today in the connected economy, Visa joins forces with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to launch debit cards in 40 new countries. Visa is also teaming up with Web3 loyalty platform ShopNEXT to introduce a Shop-to-Earn model, while Amazon scales back its delivery robot program. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is working with...
Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries
Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance Launches Platform for SMBs in Africa
Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance has launched a new user interface and new products as part of a platform that helps streamline cross-border payments for owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. Vella 2.0 bridges TradFi with DeFi and cryptocurrency rails to provide these owners of SMBs with alternative...
Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
Today in Crypto: Terraform CEO Do Kwon Denies Prosecutors’ Seizure of Crypto Assets
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform, has denied reports that 56.2 billion won (roughly $39.6 million) of his crypto assets have been frozen by South Korean prosecutors. “I don’t get the motivation behind spreading this falsehood – muscle flexing? But to what end?” Kwon tweeted Wednesday (Oct. 5). “I don’t know whose funds they’ve frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good.”
What Bank Fraud Looks Like Using the Fed’s Classifier
In financial services, you can’t fight the bad guys until you know what weapons they’re bringing to the battle. And how they’re mounting their attacks. Easier said than done, where financial institutions (FIs) are grappling with the waves of bots, account compromises and synthetic IDs. The attacks target automated clearing house (ACH) and check payments — digital transactions too.
Today in Crypto: Former Celsius Execs Withdrew $17M Before Company Filed Chapter 11; Citi Ventures Invests in Digital Asset Management Startup xalts
Two Celsius officials withdrew $42 million in cryptocurrency before the company froze withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy, Coindesk wrote. Former CEO Alex Mashinsky and CSO Daniel Leon took the funds from custody accounts in the form of bitcoin, ether and CEL tokens. Mashinsky reportedly withdrew around $10 million while Leon...
Further Staff Reductions Could Be Last Hope for Struggling Peloton
At-home gym equipment and real-time fitness app company Peloton is counting on additional workforce reductions — the fourth round of companywide layoffs this year — to stay afloat amid mounting revenue losses. The demand for Peloton’s connected at-home fitness equipment has plunged along with the number of subscribers...
ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?
If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
Building a Business Case for Blockchain Streaming Tech
If you look at the top five industries that blockchain developers want to disrupt, streaming video and music will be somewhere on the list. The core of blockchain-based streaming companies and content-sharing firms like D.Tube, Dlive, and Theta seek to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch with decentralized networks that give content providers much more freedom from corporate control and censorship.
FinTechs Foster Digital Transformation in Smaller, Overlooked African Markets
In the technological transformation of payments, it is often the smallest economies that are the last to modernize. At the same time, international payment rails and monetary infrastructures tend to focus on the most widely used currencies before turning their attention to smaller, more obscure markets. In Africa’s emerging economies,...
Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines
Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0