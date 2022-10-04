ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation

In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
PYMNTS

‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy

To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
PYMNTS

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
PYMNTS

Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries

Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
PYMNTS

HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance

HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
PYMNTS

Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance Launches Platform for SMBs in Africa

Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance has launched a new user interface and new products as part of a platform that helps streamline cross-border payments for owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. Vella 2.0 bridges TradFi with DeFi and cryptocurrency rails to provide these owners of SMBs with alternative...
PYMNTS

Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners

Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Terraform CEO Do Kwon Denies Prosecutors’ Seizure of Crypto Assets

Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform, has denied reports that 56.2 billion won (roughly $39.6 million) of his crypto assets have been frozen by South Korean prosecutors. “I don’t get the motivation behind spreading this falsehood – muscle flexing? But to what end?” Kwon tweeted Wednesday (Oct. 5). “I don’t know whose funds they’ve frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good.”
PYMNTS

What Bank Fraud Looks Like Using the Fed’s Classifier

In financial services, you can’t fight the bad guys until you know what weapons they’re bringing to the battle. And how they’re mounting their attacks. Easier said than done, where financial institutions (FIs) are grappling with the waves of bots, account compromises and synthetic IDs. The attacks target automated clearing house (ACH) and check payments — digital transactions too.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Former Celsius Execs Withdrew $17M Before Company Filed Chapter 11; Citi Ventures Invests in Digital Asset Management Startup xalts

Two Celsius officials withdrew $42 million in cryptocurrency before the company froze withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy, Coindesk wrote. Former CEO Alex Mashinsky and CSO Daniel Leon took the funds from custody accounts in the form of bitcoin, ether and CEL tokens. Mashinsky reportedly withdrew around $10 million while Leon...
PYMNTS

Further Staff Reductions Could Be Last Hope for Struggling Peloton

At-home gym equipment and real-time fitness app company Peloton is counting on additional workforce reductions — the fourth round of companywide layoffs this year — to stay afloat amid mounting revenue losses. The demand for Peloton’s connected at-home fitness equipment has plunged along with the number of subscribers...
PYMNTS

ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
PYMNTS

Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?

If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
PYMNTS

Building a Business Case for Blockchain Streaming Tech

If you look at the top five industries that blockchain developers want to disrupt, streaming video and music will be somewhere on the list. The core of blockchain-based streaming companies and content-sharing firms like D.Tube, Dlive, and Theta seek to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch with decentralized networks that give content providers much more freedom from corporate control and censorship.
PYMNTS

FinTechs Foster Digital Transformation in Smaller, Overlooked African Markets

In the technological transformation of payments, it is often the smallest economies that are the last to modernize. At the same time, international payment rails and monetary infrastructures tend to focus on the most widely used currencies before turning their attention to smaller, more obscure markets. In Africa’s emerging economies,...
PYMNTS

Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines

Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
PYMNTS

