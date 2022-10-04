Read full article on original website
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
How to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Playback Experience
In our last post, we created our first instance of the Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) player to playback the live stream that we previously created. Today, we'll look at the various methods and events that are available in the Amazon IVS Player that we can use to enhance the user experience when playing back a live stream.
Best Types of Data Visualization
Using data visualization techniques, you can take advantage of data-driven decision-making, which has numerous advantages including increased confidence and significant cost savings. Here are some of the most important data visualization techniques all professionals should know. Tablets are useful for communicating various quantities on different scales or multiple units of measure, but tables need to be read. Scatter plots can be used to illustrate the link between two variables, such as the association between a customer's degree of satisfaction and the number of times they visited the store.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
The Noonification: What is OpenAIs Whisper Model? (10/6/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups With Ukrainian Roots Raise $200+ Million in 2022.
How to Implement Decorator Pattern in Microservices
The Decorator pattern is a great fit for modifying the behavior of a microservice. Native language support can help with applying it quickly and modularly. The Decorator pattern is used to modify the behavior of a target component without changing its definition. This idea turns out to be pretty useful in the context of microservices because it can give you better separation of concerns. It might even be a necessary device because the target service might be outside of your control. In this text, we look at how a decorator can be implemented as a service, in particular one that sits between clients and a target service.
Contains Duplicate and Missing Number
Problem solved by Sergei Golitsyn: “Given an integer array `nums` returns `true` if any value appears at least twice in the array, and return `false`’s if every element is distinct in the array. Solution: We should find the missing number. From the description, we know that all elements are unique. And for example, if we have arr length three, there must be 3 elements. If we find a sum for one of the elements from 1 to 3 to 3, we will have an array like \[1,2,3,1]
Crypto Security: How To Protect Your Project From Hacking
In the first quarter of 2022, hackers stole $1.2 billion from DeFi protocols through vulnerabilities in smart contracts. Even though there are methods to protect dApps smart contracts from hacks and exploits, the amount of lost and withdrawn funds continues to grow. This undermines user reliance in the whole crypto sphere and especially DeFi, which undergoes the larger half of attacks. How to protect your project from hacking - read in the article.
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
What Does Google’s ‘Helpful Content’ Update Mean for Content?
Search optimization is changing. Recently, Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, announced that Google’s Helpful Content update is a big one, and it aims to weed out content that was written with the intention of ranking, and not passing across the information. Now, that’s weird. Isn’t that why we...
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
How to Grow your Video Business with Data
TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. Content meets people at the place, time, and device of choice. Building a successful OTT service requires understanding your customers and responding promptly to their needs, whether...
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
Digital and Perfomance Marketing in Comparison
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several companies worldwide are now looking at using digital tools & methods for marketing. As businesses sought to refocus their marketing efforts and generate the most revenue possible during the challenging pandemic, the words "digital marketing" and "performance marketing" started to circulate more often. If you are wondering what a digital marketing agency's role is in performance marketing service, keep reading.
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
A Shapeshifter Under the Hoodie: The Face of Modern Cybercrime
"And then it happened... a door opened to a world... rushing through the phone line like heroin through an addict's veins, an electronic pulse is sent out, a refuge from the day-to-day incompetencies is sought... a board is found. ‘This is it... this is where I belong…’"
What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?
Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
