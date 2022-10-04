Read full article on original website
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
Mizuho Securities, Rakuten Securities Ally on Asset Management Services
Aiming to offer asset management consulting services both online and in person, Tokyo-based Mizuho Securities and Tokyo-based Rakuten Securities Holdings have announced a strategic capital and business alliance. In the deal, Mizuho Securities is to buy 19.99% of Rakuten Securities Holdings for 80 billion yen (about $552 million), Reuters reported...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Metaverse Expansion Includes Concert Series
Today in the connected economy, Walmart announced it is getting into the concert business by hosting a music festival inside its new metaverse space. Also, Mastercard teams with fraud prevention firm Ravelin to provide more secure quick commerce, and Spotify acquires Kinzen to improve its efforts at detecting harmful speech.
Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising
Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
Jiko Launches ‘Spendable T-Bill’ Money Storage Solution for Companies
Saying it aims to help firms make their cash work harder, financial network Jiko has announced the public launch of a solution that enables companies of all sizes to store money in spendable T-bills. With the Jiko Money Storage solution, companies’ cash is stored at custody bank BNY Mellon and...
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
Platforms Help Boost FinTech IPO Index 1.3% as Q3 Fades Into Memory
A week in, and October’s been a see-saw. Coming off the end of a dismal quarter and lurching toward the end of a dismal year, the FinTech IPO Index has managed, at least this past week, to notch a slight gain ... to the tune of 1.3%. But October’s...
ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group
The cloud business technology company ECI Software Solutions announced Friday (Oct. 7) the completion of its takeover of ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services business. The acquisition expands ECI’s existing eCommerce solutions portfolio and furthers its investments in the digital economy and eCommerce, the firm...
Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity
Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
Procurant, Uber Freight Team to Streamline Produce Supplier Logistics
Procurant and Uber Freight US have partnered to give fresh produce suppliers a new way to source and book shipping with competitive rates. The collaboration brings together Procurant’s cloud-based software for the food supply chain and Uber Freight logistics solutions that offer reliability, flexibility and transparency for shippers and carriers, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) press release.
Softening September Job Gains Led by Healthcare, Hospitality
While overall job gains softened in September, non-farm employment rebounded to pre-pandemic levels from August, up 263,000 from 315,000, with the biggest gains in healthcare, leisure and hospitality, according to a Friday (Oct. 7) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% returning to...
Further Staff Reductions Could Be Last Hope for Struggling Peloton
At-home gym equipment and real-time fitness app company Peloton is counting on additional workforce reductions — the fourth round of companywide layoffs this year — to stay afloat amid mounting revenue losses. The demand for Peloton’s connected at-home fitness equipment has plunged along with the number of subscribers...
