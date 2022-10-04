Oct. 6 grant announcement to focus on work being done by URI-based program focusing on per- and polyfluorinated alkyl contaminants (PFAS) WHAT: University of Rhode Island and state officials will join researchers to announce an $8.1M, 5-year grant renewal by the National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences, a division of the National Institutes of Health. The funding supports a URI-based PFAS research and outreach program. Called the STEEP (Sources, Transport, Exposure and Effects of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) Center, one of the longer running PFAS science efforts in the country, it studies pollution and examines potential research-based solutions alongside community partners.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO