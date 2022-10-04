Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
recordpatriot.com
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists...
recordpatriot.com
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
recordpatriot.com
Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Arcadia Township asking for channel maintenance millage
ARCADIA — Voters in Arcadia Township will be asked in the Nov. 8 election to consider a five year 1 mill increase for the purpose of maintenance and improvements to the Arcadia Lake/Lake Michigan channel. Township officials brought the request to the voters which would raise an estimated $81,245.35...
recordpatriot.com
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
recordpatriot.com
10 of the most expensive states to live in
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
recordpatriot.com
Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin's political ad-maker
RICHMOND, Va. - Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state's inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was...
recordpatriot.com
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
Comments / 0