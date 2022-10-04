Stefanos Tsitsipas has been an agent of change at the Astana Open. In 12 previous matches against Andrey Rublev, going back eight years all the way to juniors, the winner of the first set always won the match. And when Rublev took the opening set of their semi-final encounter on Saturday, it looked for all the world that it would happen again.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO