Fritz Soars Into Tokyo Final
American clinches Top 10 debut, will meet Tiafoe in all-U.S. final. Taylor Fritz thought he would have to miss the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul, where he had to quarantine for one week. But after arriving just in time for his Tokyo opener on Wednesday, the American has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the final at the ATP 500.
Tiafoe Overcomes Bagel Set To Reach Tokyo Final
American will bid for second ATP Tour title against Fritz or Shapovalov. Frances Tiafoe saw his perfect set record this week in Tokyo shattered as he conceded a 6-0 second set in Saturday’s semi-finals. But the in-form American made sure the middle stanza would be a mere footnote as he regrouped for a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 victory against Soonwoo Kwon at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
Djokovic Advances To Astana Final After Medvedev Retires
Novak Djokovic advanced to the championship match on Saturday at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev retired from the pair’s semi-final clash at the end of a dramatic second-set tie-break due to a leg injury. Medvedev’s retirement came moments after Djokovic had clinched a dramatic tie-break to level the...
Focused Tsitsipas Ready For Final Battle
Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed his time hitting lightly with Carlos Alcaraz at a tennis court built outdoors at the Baiterek monument in Astana earlier in the week. Indoors at the Astana Open, Tsitsipas’ extended stay means the Greek has now surpassed Alcaraz’s win tally and goes atop the ATP Tour with 53 victories in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Title-Chasing Tiafoe Relishing His ‘New Territory’
Prior to this week’s Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his goals for the rest of the 2022 season. “Maybe more titles. I’ve not won a title in a long time,” responded the American, whose sole ATP Tour crown came in Delray Beach in 2018. “I’ve been close, but if I’ve won a title by the end of the year, if I can sneak one…”
Astana Final Preview: Djokovic & Tsitsipas Set For Clash
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been an agent of change at the Astana Open. In 12 previous matches against Andrey Rublev, going back eight years all the way to juniors, the winner of the first set always won the match. And when Rublev took the opening set of their semi-final encounter on Saturday, it looked for all the world that it would happen again.
Medvedev: 'I Felt A Strange Pop In My Adductor'
Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was not willing to take any risks after he was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic on Saturday at the Astana Open. With the scores level at 4-6, 7-6(6), the second seed walked to the net and brought an end to...
Shapovalov Tops Coric, Sets Fritz Clash In Tokyo
Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric both entered their Tokyo quarter-final with perfect set records this week. The Canadian, a finalist last week in Seoul, kept his streak intact with a 6-4, 6-3 win on Friday evening to reach the semi-finals for the second time at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
'Heartbroken' Kyrgios Withdraws From Tokyo
Nick Kyrgios was left heartbroken after a left-knee injury forced him to pull out of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships ahead of his quarter-final showdown with Taylor Fritz on Friday night. "It's obviously very disappointing," the Australian said in a somber press conference. "It's one of my favourite tournaments....
Mannarino Breaks New Ground, Reaches Astana Doubles Final
At the age of 34, Adrian Mannarino is breaking new ground. The Frenchman made his first tour-level doubles final on Friday at the Astana Open, combining with compatriot Fabrice Martin to beat Polish duo Hubert Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. The last time Mannarino won a doubles title...
In-Form Djokovic Too Strong For Khachanov In Astana
Novak Djokovic, playing with his usual uncanny precision, won his seventh consecutive match Friday night, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 at the Astana Open. The Serbian star advanced to his sixth semi-final of the season, where he will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev for the first time this year. Should Djokovic back up last week’s Tel Aviv championship run with a second consecutive title (and 90th overall), he will qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.
Mektic/Pavic Squeeze Into Astana Final
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic found a hot streak just in the nick of time against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Friday at the Astana Open, where the second seeds won the final five points of the match to clinch a 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 semi-final victory. Mektic and Pavic...
Kyrgios' Japanese Connection: 'I Love The Culture, I Love The People'
Sporting an anime t-shirt, Nick Kyrgios was in great spirits as he walked onto the Ariake Colosseum court for an open practice on Sunday in Tokyo. Now deep into the draw in both the singles and doubles competitions at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, the Aussie remains all smiles.
Tsitsipas Downs Hurkacz In Astana
Perseverance paid off for Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Astana Open on Friday. The Greek rallied to win a gripping first set, then broke late in the second for a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Hubert Hurkacz. Tsitsipas powered into his ninth semi-final this season and improved his ATPHead2Head lead against Hurkacz...
