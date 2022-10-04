Read full article on original website
Related
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
EMEA Daily: Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
Today in the Connected Economy: FTX, Visa Team to Launch Debit Cards
Today in the connected economy, Visa joins forces with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to launch debit cards in 40 new countries. Visa is also teaming up with Web3 loyalty platform ShopNEXT to introduce a Shop-to-Earn model, while Amazon scales back its delivery robot program. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is working with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
Regulation and Readiness Will Go Hand in Hand for European Banks in 2023
In its recently published work plan for 2023, the European Banking Authority (EBA) signals how the European Union’s banking sector intends to adapt to new upcoming regulations, pursue its digitization agenda and foster further collaboration in areas such as payments and financial crime-fighting. The document is built around the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?
If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines
Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
White House Outlines Consumer Protections for Banks’ AI-Based Programs
The White House has introduced a blueprint for a Bill of Rights for artificial intelligence (AI), which includes information for banks and other providers of financial services regarding the safeguarding of consumers’ digital data. Goals conveyed by the Biden administration in the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights”...
Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries
Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity
Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
Binance's Blockchain Back in Action Following $100M Cross-Chain Bridge Hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's BNB Chain is back up and running following an estimated $100M cross-chain bridge hack that led to the illicit transfer of digital assets and sensitive information. The world’s largest exchange tweeted Friday morning (Oct. 7) that the network is back online. “We have now resumed @BNBCHAIN...
What Are Cross-Chain Transactions and Why Are They Being Hacked?
With the cross-chain payments bridge of top global exchange Binance’s BNB Chain blockchain the victim of a $570 million cryptocurrency hack — the latest in a series of mega-thefts that had already seen more than $2 billion stolen — it’s worth taking a look at what the cross-chain transactions these bridges facilitate actually are and why they are so vulnerable.
ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
Everi Deploys Prove’s Identity Solutions for Casino Transactions
Gaming industry supplier Everi has added Prove Identity’s digital identity verification solutions to further reduce bad actors, fraudulent accounts and user friction from transactions in casinos. Everi’s Digital CashClub Wallet technology helps casino operators with funding for on-premise gaming devices, payments at point-of-sale (POS) machines and offering customers ways...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0