theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Folklife Commission will celebrate 8th annual Folklife Month

The Louisiana Folklife Commission, in collaboration with the Louisiana Folklore Society, will honor tradition bearers during events throughout the month of October to celebrate the eighth annual Folklife Month. Six tradition bearers, individuals who have continuously perpetuated the state's traditional cultures, will be recognized at various events in Louisiana for...
theadvocate.com

EPA says Denka wastes emitting likely cancer-causing chemical stored at site

The controversial Denka Performance Elastomers neoprene manufacturing facility in LaPlace held wastes emitting high levels of the likely cancer-causing chloroprene in an open storage bin in an area where workers were not wearing protective masks, according to reports filed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency documenting two unannounced inspections of the plant in April and May.
theadvocate.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
theadvocate.com

Aldi to open LaPlace grocery store this month

Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is opening its LaPlace store later this month. It will be the German retailer's second location in metro New Orleans. The Aldi in LaPlace is at 1910 West Airline Highway. It opens Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the company. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
theadvocate.com

East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant

East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
