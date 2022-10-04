Read full article on original website
‘True pioneer’: Milling steps back from more than 20 years of working to save Louisiana’s coast
It is in some ways a story about how things can get done in Louisiana, in this case involving the ongoing fight to save the state’s coast. The perhaps unlikely linchpin: a lawyer-turned-bank executive in New Orleans who liked to duck hunt. That bank executive – R. King Milling...
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
Fidelity Bank honored, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation to hold summit
The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation will hold its Second Annual Small Business Matters Summit from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Nunez Community College’s Arts, Science, and Technology Building, 3710 Paris Road, in Chalmette. The free event will provide resources and tools for small businesses who...
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
50 million meals and counting. Second Harvest Food Bank unveils $16 million renovation.
Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated the grand opening Friday of its newly renovated food distribution center, which will allow the organization to increase its impact across the 23 south Louisiana parishes it serves by nearly 50%. That’s no small thing, considering the food bank provides some 50 million meals a...
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
Louisiana Folklife Commission will celebrate 8th annual Folklife Month
The Louisiana Folklife Commission, in collaboration with the Louisiana Folklore Society, will honor tradition bearers during events throughout the month of October to celebrate the eighth annual Folklife Month. Six tradition bearers, individuals who have continuously perpetuated the state's traditional cultures, will be recognized at various events in Louisiana for...
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
EPA says Denka wastes emitting likely cancer-causing chemical stored at site
The controversial Denka Performance Elastomers neoprene manufacturing facility in LaPlace held wastes emitting high levels of the likely cancer-causing chloroprene in an open storage bin in an area where workers were not wearing protective masks, according to reports filed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency documenting two unannounced inspections of the plant in April and May.
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
Aldi to open LaPlace grocery store this month
Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is opening its LaPlace store later this month. It will be the German retailer's second location in metro New Orleans. The Aldi in LaPlace is at 1910 West Airline Highway. It opens Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the company. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
Watch: Tennessee fans sing 'Rocky Top' as flight lands ahead of LSU matchup
Tiger Stadium may be sold out for Saturday morning’s matchup against Tennessee, but Volunteer fans are already making their voices heard. One Tennessee fan recorded an impromptu chorus of “Rocky Top”, the Osborne Brothers song adopted by the Volunteers, on a Thursday morning flight into New Orleans.
East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant
East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
