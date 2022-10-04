ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WVNews

Monaco beats Montpellier 2-0 in French league

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Breel Embolo and Myron Boadu scored as fifth-place Monaco stretched its winning streak to five games to move within two points of the top three spots in the French league with a 2-0 victory over mid-table Montpellier on Sunday. A few second before halftime, Wissam...
WVNews

European champs Italy draw England in Euro 2024 qualifying

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The finalists of Euro 2020 will meet again on the way to the next tournament in two years’ time, with Italy and England drawn in the same qualifying group. The draw for the tournament, which will be staged in Germany, was held by UEFA...
WVNews

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — Nicolas Touillou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio...
