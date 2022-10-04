ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
BGR.com

This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer

In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Phone Arena

Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug

According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
techunwrapped.com

Do you want to free up storage space on iPhone? use this trick

The storage of the iPhone has been growing over the different generations, however, that does not prevent many users from having to delete applications, photos or other content after a while because they have run out of space on their devices. For this reason, in this post we want to tell you about a very easy way to free up storage without having to do practically anything.
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
daystech.org

Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
9to5Mac

Apple reminds customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, in stores tomorrow

Apple has reminded customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, with the larger version of the base model on sale in Apple Stores tomorrow, October 6. It follows reviews landing this morning, in which those who got early access praised the great battery life of the final model to go on sale following last month’s launch …
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: What are Managed Apple IDs used for?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
techunwrapped.com

Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it

One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
makeuseof.com

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Consumer Reports.org

How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier

Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Android Authority

How to find your iPhone with your Apple Watch

Just listen for the beeping under the sofa. The FindMy function on Apple devices is a Godsend for anyone who persistently loses their phone or tablet. It can also be a lifesaver if your Apple device is stolen. Assuming the thief doesn’t remember about FindMy, you can literally track your device’s movements in real time, passing that information along to the police. This alone is one good reason why iOS Location Services needs to be switched on at all times. But did you realize you can also find your iPhone with an Apple Watch?
