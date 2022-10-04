Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Phone Arena
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug
According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
techunwrapped.com
Do you want to free up storage space on iPhone? use this trick
The storage of the iPhone has been growing over the different generations, however, that does not prevent many users from having to delete applications, photos or other content after a while because they have run out of space on their devices. For this reason, in this post we want to tell you about a very easy way to free up storage without having to do practically anything.
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
9to5Mac
Apple reminds customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, in stores tomorrow
Apple has reminded customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, with the larger version of the base model on sale in Apple Stores tomorrow, October 6. It follows reviews landing this morning, in which those who got early access praised the great battery life of the final model to go on sale following last month’s launch …
Accessory makers begin selling cases for redesigned 10th-gen iPad ahead of official announcement
Apple has been rumored to introduce new iPad models later this month, which has even been corroborated by 9to5Mac. Now, accessory makers have begun selling cases for a redesigned (and non-existent) 10th generation iPad ahead of the official launch, which suggests that the new products are indeed coming soon. Cases...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: What are Managed Apple IDs used for?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
techunwrapped.com
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
makeuseof.com
The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
Android Authority
How to find your iPhone with your Apple Watch
Just listen for the beeping under the sofa. The FindMy function on Apple devices is a Godsend for anyone who persistently loses their phone or tablet. It can also be a lifesaver if your Apple device is stolen. Assuming the thief doesn’t remember about FindMy, you can literally track your device’s movements in real time, passing that information along to the police. This alone is one good reason why iOS Location Services needs to be switched on at all times. But did you realize you can also find your iPhone with an Apple Watch?
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. The Covid-19 pandemic spurred many changes in the way we work, but there...
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off
Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek. Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and even more featured in the Just for Prime section. Popular brands and products are included,...
