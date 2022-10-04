Read full article on original website
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Burger King Is Revamping Its Brand By Throwing Back To A Classic Jingle
In today's world of social media, memes, and "epic clapbacks," one may feel that the world of marketing has changed rather dramatically from the old days of radio and TV commercials. There's a fair argument to be made about corporations and brands taking advantage of social media, and companies have to adapt to the rules of a changing world to survive. Back a few decades ago, though, TV channels weren't saturated with hashtags or shoutouts, but with another type of marketing stunt designed to appeal to the general consumer: the jingle.
The Best Kitchen Deals For Amazon Early Access Sale 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping has exploded over the last few years, and one company known for yearly sales with exclusive discounts and offers is Amazon. As of June, the mega-corporation claimed nearly 40% of all online purchases (via Statista). The company's continued success largely stems from the inauguration of the renowned Prime membership which was announced in February 2005 at the starting price of $79 dollars for free two-day shipping on most purchased items (per Amazon).
Instagram Is Divided Over In-N-Out's Savory Meal Selection
In-N-Out is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country. Per Restaurant Business, the restaurant was the top pick for families, with 76.9% of survey respondents with kids giving it positive ratings. Known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and fries, the chain has a steadfast following of loyal fans. The burger joint took to Instagram to ask its fans what their preferred meal is: the Double-Double Meal, Cheeseburger Meal, or Hamburger Meal. The post quickly amassed over 23,000 likes along with hundreds of comments from fans passionately choosing their favorite meal.
Whatever Happened To Taco Bell's Eyeball Straws?
Throughout the decades, fast-food restaurants have used different marketing strategies to get customers to come back. Of course, switching out and updating the food menu does the trick for many, but there's something about receiving a limited-edition toy that has stuck with a lot of chains. From McDonald's, Sonic, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, Wendy's, and more, fast food chains have offered special promotional toys, often partnering with what's popular in modern-day pop culture. Star Wars, Minions, Star Trek, Cinderella, Finding Nemo, and even Beanie Babies have all had their spotlight in children's food meals. According to Eater, McDonald's Teenie Beanie Babies even helped spark the collectible crazy of stuffed animal toys and have become collector's items that are now sold on eBay.
Subway UK's Leaked New Menu Will Give You Serious FOMO
Although food brands and chains are constantly bringing out new products in the United States, international locations often have their own unique menu items that turn Americans' heads. For example, Wendys' new caramel apple Frosty flavor is only available in Canada, and Korean Costco stores have jealousy-inducing trays of sushi. There are also plenty of international Subway sandwiches you can't get in the U.S., like New Zealand's habanero chili tuna wrap or South Africa's peri peri chicken sub. Now it looks like Subways in the United Kingdom are getting more new menu options, and customers across the pond are wishing they could get a bite.
Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel
At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.
Pringles Is Bringing Back A Halloween Party Must-Have
When it comes to snacking, Pringles reign supreme over a lot of other chips. That is to say though that Pringles hardly fit the definition of traditional chips due to the snack's unique duck-bill consistency and dehydrated processed potato recipe. With its slogan, "Get Stuck In," the snacking brand has placed itself in a whole other category due to its unique long and narrow Pringles cans that hands inevitably get sucked into when snacking. First produced in 1956 with the goal in mind to make a snacking chip that was resistant to breaking in the packaging, Pringles have stood strong over the years with its well-thought-out tube storage packaging (via Snack History).
Easy Cheese Fondue Recipe
Who knew you could make your own cheese fondue at home? This fun appetizer only requires a handful of ingredients and comes together in under 30 minutes, making it ideal for serving to party guests. This recipe utilizes both Swiss and Gouda cheeses for a pairing of both sharp and nutty flavors. Trust us, once you taste this homemade fondue, you'll never buy storebought again.
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
The Way Subway Employees Must Greet Customers
When you walk into any store or restaurant, it's almost a given that you'll be greeted by an employee that's on-brand with the company. The restaurant experience is built around customer service, which includes "everything from the actual dining experience to the long-term relationship building today's restaurants accomplish with loyalty programs and other strategies," according to Zen Desk. From the moment you walk into a restaurant, it's how employees treat you and welcome you that determines the overall experience and makes you more or less likely to come back.
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Cures Salmon
Curing foods by rubbing or injecting them with a salt mixture and letting that salt do its magic over a period of time is a very popular way of preserving throughout the world (via The Seattle Times). For many of us, "salted and cured" might conjure up visions of delightful charcuterie boards with bits of dried ham and sausages artfully arranged with cheese, bread, and a nice glass of wine. Ina Garten is no stranger to that sort of platter, especially given her expertise as both a cook and party planner (per Barefoot Contessa). But curing isn't only for meats. It's a process that is used with fish as well, particularly in parts of the world where fish is abundant and winters are long.
What Happened To Lulu Bang After Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" is known for helping entrepreneurs get the word out about their products. The business owners can pitch their brand to a team of investors, and the investors have a chance to offer money in exchange for a percentage of the company, a royalty, or something else. Even if the entrepreneur walks away without a deal, the TV appearance often gives the brand plenty of traction.
What Do The Numbers On A Toaster Mean?
There's a lot of gambling going on in your average kitchen. Do you dare to use that sour cream that's a day or two past its "sell by" date? Is that clumped-up sugar in the regularly neglected canister on the kitchen counter OK for making cookies? And when exactly did you buy that nutmeg you're sprinkling into the eggnog? These are all vexing questions, for sure. But for an almost daily kitchen gamble, nothing beats spinning the dial on your toaster, settling on a number in search of that just-right level of warmth, crunch, and caramelization for your morning avocado toast.
Redditors Are Unsure About Trader Joe's Banana Pudding Ice Cream
If you've tried Jell-O Banana Cream flavored pudding, you still might not know what banana pudding is. Unlike chocolate pudding, which The Pioneer Woman's recipe shows is nothing but chocolate-flavored milk and cornstarch, banana pudding is a more complicated concoction. Serious Eats explains that a true banana pudding involves sponge cake layered with sliced banana and custard. It's a variation on an English dessert known as a trifle that uses sweet items stacked atop one another in a dish.
Trader Joe's Mouthwatering Garlic Spread Has A Grip On Reddit
Trader Joe's is the mecca for inventive snacks, pre-made dips, frozen meals, and more that has generated a cult-like following. TJ's plays up seasonal flavors and constantly cranks out new products, drumming up buzz like an artist dropping a new single. Enthusiasts keep a finger on TJ's pulse via its active social media and podcast then flock to stores to be the first to try its newest creations.
We Tried Kellogg's New North Pole Snow Creme Cooling Cereal. Here's How It Went
It's that time of year again, folks. That multi-month stretch leading up to the holidays where Christmas/Hanukkah/generally wintery decorations, gifts, candies, candles, lights, and other such goods hit store shelves long, long before most of us have even begun to think about those late year festivities. One clear sign that the ever-expanding holiday season is upon us? Elf on the Shelf is back. What is the whole Elf on the Shelf thing about, anyway? Gather round and we'll tell you the tale! It all dates back to a time long, long ago, before Miley Cyrus was even known as Hannah Montana, when George W. Bush was early in his second term as President, and when the first iPhone was still two long years away from release. Yes, the year was 2005. That was the year that, according to CNBC, a mother and daughter team, Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, self-published a book called "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" that came with a little elf doll included.
How To Take Your Key Lime Pie Base To The Next Level
Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.
