Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
gopios.com
Men’s Soccer Battles Wisconsin-Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team played the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks on Wednesday night in a non-conference battle. The Pioneers fell 1-3 on the road. Josh Gonzaga scored the lone Pioneer goal to go with five shots. The Pioneers (6-6) kept it close with the Warhawks in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South cancels final two football games
WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
thehinsdalean.com
Standout athlete shows leadership on, off the field
Two years ago, Hinsdale's Zach Hayes and his Nazareth Academy classmates were enduring the disruptive distancing wrought by the pandemic. A Student Council member, Hayes and his cohorts came up with a plan to reunite the Roadrunners. "We planned a drive-in movie night at the school, complete with popcorn and...
gopios.com
CARROLL UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Serve ELM Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score CAR. -- ELM subs: Rossing, Elise. -- CAR subs: Diep, Lindsey; Gawelski, Kaitlin. -- CAR subs: Perret, Grace. -- ELM subs: Kennedy, Kellyn; Rowe, Meridith. Set #2 Plays. Serve ELM Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview
Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
nypressnews.com
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction
CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
Comments / 0