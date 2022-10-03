ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Men’s Soccer Battles Wisconsin-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team played the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks on Wednesday night in a non-conference battle. The Pioneers fell 1-3 on the road. Josh Gonzaga scored the lone Pioneer goal to go with five shots. The Pioneers (6-6) kept it close with the Warhawks in...
WAUKESHA, WI
Waukesha South cancels final two football games

WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
WAUKESHA, WI
Standout athlete shows leadership on, off the field

Two years ago, Hinsdale's Zach Hayes and his Nazareth Academy classmates were enduring the disruptive distancing wrought by the pandemic. A Student Council member, Hayes and his cohorts came up with a plan to reunite the Roadrunners. "We planned a drive-in movie night at the school, complete with popcorn and...
HINSDALE, IL
WAUKESHA, WI
Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
EVANSTON, IL
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
ROUND LAKE, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction

CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
CHICAGO, IL

