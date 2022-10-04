U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected but still reflecting a weakening labor market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell about 2% following the release of the report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the better-than-expected number gives the Federal Reserve less leeway to opt for a slower rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in October. Easing off could have reduced downward pressure on prices for risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

