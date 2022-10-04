ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes

On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
CoinDesk

Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra

Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop

Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
CoinDesk

Dapper Labs Restricts Services to Russia Amid EU Sanctions

NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs has cut off payment services for non-fungible token owners with links to Russia, citing European Union sanctions in a Thursday blog post. Dapper, the company behind popular NFT collections such as NBA Top Shot, said, “It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia.”
CoinDesk

Independent Examiner Ordered to Produce Interim Report About Crypto Lender Celsius

The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts, U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled Friday during a court hearing. The interim report, expected to be filed in mid-November, will form part...
CoinDesk

LFG Slow-Walks Plan to Repay Small-Time Terra Holders, Citing Legal Threats

An effort to compensate Terra owners with assets from Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), which spent billions of dollars fruitlessly defending the failed stablecoin’s peg, is frozen in place due to the threat of litigation, LFG tweeted Friday. “Our goal is to distribute LFG’s remaining assets to those impacted by...
CoinDesk

What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange FTX's Token Surges 7% After Visa Partnership Report

FTT, the native token of crypto exchange FTX, surged 7% after a report that payment giant Visa (V) has partnered with the exchange to roll out crypto debit cards. The partnership will see the exchange release crypto debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to a CNBC report. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC that crypto debit cards can disrupt traditional payment networks.
CoinDesk

Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?

Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
CoinDesk

Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week

Envestnet | Tamarac, which provides client-management software used by more than 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) managing over $1.2 trillion in assets, announced two partnerships this week intended to ease hurdles to more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors. The deals involve cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and Flourish, a fintech...
CoinDesk

BSC Validators Look to Push Update to Bring BNB Chain Back Online

The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is expected to be back online by 06:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators are working to push out an update that will freeze hacked accounts. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain and...
CoinDesk

US Jobs Growth Slows Less Than Expected; Bitcoin Slips From $20K

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected but still reflecting a weakening labor market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell about 2% following the release of the report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the better-than-expected number gives the Federal Reserve less leeway to opt for a slower rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in October. Easing off could have reduced downward pressure on prices for risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk

Decentralized Social Network's DeSo Token Rallies Amid Stablecoin Plans

Decentralized Social Network DeSo’s native token (DESO) railled Thursday as traders digested an expansion of the project’s content strategy and its plans to partially integrate Circle’s widespread USDC stablecoin. DESO was trading around $17.82 at press time on a 25.6% daily jump, with strong spikes immediately preceding...
CoinDesk

Citi Ventures Backs Its First Digital Asset Manager, Co-Leading a $6M Round in Xalts

Citi Ventures and venture capital firm Accel co-led a $6 million funding round for xalts, an institutional-grade digital asset management startup founded by a former trader at banking giant HSBC and a former Meta Asia executive. The funding comes as institutional investors continue to move into the cryptocurrency industry despite the crypto bear market.
CoinDesk

$4M in Crypto Sent to Pro-Russia Militias in Ukraine: Report

Cryptocurrency worth at least $4 million has so far been sent to groups supporting Russia's military in Ukraine, according to a Wired report that cites researchers and blockchain investigators. The report also said the millions of dollars continue to be sent to paramilitary groups that are often officially sanctioned. The...
CoinDesk

BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit

The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain...
CoinDesk

What OPEC+ Oil Cuts Mean for the Global Economy and Geopolitics

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. As inflation rages, the global economy slows, and the U.S. releases more and more oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, OPEC+ has decided to decrease oil output. The move happens in spite of significant pressure from the Biden Administration. NLW discusses what it means for economic prospects as well as for shifting geopolitical alliances.
