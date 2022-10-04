ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
'Worst fears...confirmed'; Kidnapped Merced County family found dead

MERCED -- A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said."Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The grim announcement came after authorities earlier Wednesday released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her...
Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping California family that remains missing

The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl missing since 1969

Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Public Safety
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
