Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
San Francisco — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family's trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of "pure evil," a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi...
MERCED -- A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said."Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The grim announcement came after authorities earlier Wednesday released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her...
The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” a sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had...
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
Police in Merced County in central California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old baby, whom they say were kidnapped from a local business by a suspect authorities consider armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Oct. 3 that authorities are...
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
Following new outrage by Uvalde parents, school officials abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on the scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre and then hired by the school district after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. The firing Thursday came after CNN reported...
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings...
(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
Authorities this afternoon are investigating an alleged attempted abduction that occurred in broad daylight in Lakewood. According to preliminary information we received, at approximately 1:00 PM, the unknown suspect allegedly grabbed the woman, covered her mouth, and dragged her into the woods in the area of N. Lake Drive. The...
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
