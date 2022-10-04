INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.

