Effective: 2022-10-09 07:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Western Hanover; Western Louisa FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO