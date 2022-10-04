Non-contact widefield neonatal retinal imaging for retinopathy of prematurity using the Clarus 700 high resolution true colour reflectance imaging

Read full article on original website
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Prevalence of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors in HIV positive and negative patients in Northwest Region, Cameroon
Epidemiological understanding of intestinal parasitic infections is essential for the effective management of HIV infection. Therefore, this study was designed to assess the burden of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted from May to December 2020 during which 200 HIV positive and 200 HIV negative participants were recruited. A total of 400 stool and venous blood samples were collected and used to identify the different intestinal parasites and for HIV diagnosis and viral load determination respectively. Results obtained revealed that the overall prevalence of intestinal parasites was 11% (44/400). Intestinal parasitosis was significantly (p"‰="‰0.025) higher in HIV-positive individuals 14.5% (29/200). Similarly, the prevalence of multiple parasitic infection 4.5% (18/400) and opportunistic helminths 3% (6/400) were insignificantly (p"‰>"‰0.05) higher among HIV-positive individuals. Furthermore, prevalence of intestinal parasites was significantly (p"‰="‰0.004) greater in patients with viral load of"‰>"‰1000 copies/mL 24.3% (13/46). Age group"‰>"‰65Â years, self-employment, living in Sub-urban areas, being HIV positive, primary level of education, use of potable tap water, and the use of water system toilets for faeces disposal were identified as associated risk factors to intestinal parasites. Intestinal parasites remain public health concern among patients with HIV. Prompt and effective antiretroviral treatment is required to reduce the intensity of the parasite.
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Difference between morning and evening blood pressure at home and nocturnal hypoxia in the general practitioner-based J-HOP study
The aim of this study was to determine the independent association of nocturnal hypoxia with morning minus evening home blood pressure (MEdif) in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk. A total of 1053 participants underwent home blood pressure (BP) portable pulse oximetry measurements, and 147 (14%) had an MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg, where MEdif was defined as the difference between morning and evening home systolic BP. When participants were divided into quartiles according to the lowest oxygen saturation (SpO2) during the nighttime, those in the lowest quartile (range, 54"“79%) were significantly more likely to have MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg than those in the top quartile (range, 89"“97%) (adjusted odds ratio, 1.98; 95% confidence interval, 1.13"“3.49). The present study revealed an association between lowest SpO2 during the nighttime and increased MEdif in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk.
Rationalized deep learning super-resolution microscopy for sustained live imaging of rapid subcellular processes
The goal when imaging bioprocesses with optical microscopy is to acquire the most spatiotemporal information with the least invasiveness. Deep neural networks have substantially improved optical microscopy, including image super-resolution and restoration, but still have substantial potential for artifacts. In this study, we developed rationalized deep learning (rDL) for structured illumination microscopy and lattice light sheet microscopy (LLSM) by incorporating prior knowledge of illumination patterns and, thereby, rationally guiding the network to denoise raw images. Here we demonstrate that rDL structured illumination microscopy eliminates spectral bias-induced resolution degradation and reduces model uncertainty by five-fold, improving the super-resolution information by more than ten-fold over other computational approaches. Moreover, rDL applied to LLSM enables self-supervised training by using the spatial or temporal continuity of noisy data itself, yielding results similar to those of supervised methods. We demonstrate the utility of rDL by imaging the rapid kinetics of motile cilia, nucleolar protein condensation during light-sensitive mitosis and long-term interactions between membranous and membrane-less organelles.
Neoantigen reactive T cells correlate with the low mutational burden in hematological malignancies
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a disease characterized by cytopenia, bone marrow dysplasia, and clonal hematopoiesis resulting from acquired mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, with a median of nine somatic mutations per exome, or ~1500 in the entire genome [1]. The mutational burden is related to its disease severity, with a lower number of mutations in low-risk MDS and higher numbers in high-risk disease and secondary acute myeloid leukemia [1, 2]. It is, however, substantially lower than the number of mutations found in most other types of cancer [3].
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
Application of the 2-deoxyglucose scaffold as a new chiral probe for elucidation of the absolute configuration of secondary alcohols
Herein, we present the application of 2-deoxy-d-glucose derivatives as chiral probes for elucidation of the absolute configuration of chiral secondary alcohols. The probes are attached to the studied molecules via glycosylation reaction and the resulting products are examined by a set of standard 2D NMR experiments. The absolute configuration of an oxymethine carbon atom binding the probe is established on a basis of a set of diagnostic dipolar couplings (NOEs/ROEs). These correlations may be considered diagnostic due to a pronounced lack of conformational freedom of the formed glycosidic linkage. While the chance for an observation of the diagnostic signals is the highest when the resulting glycoside in an Î±-anomer. 2-deoxy-d-glucose was selected as a probe of choice since is it known to strongly prefer the formation of Î±-glycosides.
