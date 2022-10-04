Celebration Arts has established itself as Sacramento’s premier Black theater. For 36 years it has been run on a virtually volunteer basis. The local theater has more to celebrate these days as it has landed a major grant from the state of California to hire its first administrative staffer on a full-time basis. The California Nonprofit Performing Arts Grant Program (CANPPA) has awarded Celebration Arts $50,000. The program is administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and was created to provide grants to eligible performing arts nonprofits to encourage workforce development. The program allocated $49.5 million to eligible performing arts nonprofits.

