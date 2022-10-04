ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting

A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton. Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City

One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder, Burning Human Remains

A man from Vineland has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of Tonya Cook in 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 57-year-old Dennis Parrish, who was found guilty by a jury this past summer, was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, 10 years consecutive for second-degree desecration/setting fire to human remains, 10 years concurrent for second-degree desecration/dismemberment, along with charges for obstruction and tampering with evidence.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

