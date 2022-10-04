Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Herald & Review
Thomas V. Broadhacker
Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022. DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Herald & Review
Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case
DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26. He is being held on $2 million bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Herald & Review
UPDATE: Employees escape injury as car drives through Mt. Zion restaurant
MOUNT ZION — Workers were shaken but emerged unhurt Thursday after a car drove through the front wall of the Subway restaurant in Mount Zion. "He just kept coming instead of slowing down," Julie Blackwell, the restaurant’s manager, said about the crash. Mount Zion emergency personnel responded to...
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Decatur family displaced by house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Decatur is looking for a new place to stay and live after their home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the […]
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
WAND TV
Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR — Decatur firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that extensively damaged a two-story home. Decatur Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to a incident report, the first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the...
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
Comments / 0