HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 6

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Prairie View A&M Credit: PVAMU Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 6

Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Bye Week Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Bye Week Prairie View (3-2, 3-0 SWAC) | Panthers keeps rolling thru SWAC opponents Virginia Union (5-0, 3-0 CIAA) | VA Union shutout St. Augustine's North Carolina Central (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles losing to Campbell hurt, but still lead the MEAC

Teams Lurking, Waiting to Rise into Top 5: Florida A&M, Albany State, Fayetteville State, Benedict, Morgan State, Langston, Hampton, South Carolina State

HBCU Legends Summary of Week-5 Teams and Coaches:

Prairie View has a two-game lead in the West division over Alcorn State. The two teams will clash on Nov. 4 in Prairie View.

Southern adjusted its offense with a big win against UAPB.

Jackson State still lead the FCS in scoring defense at 9.25 pts allowed/game. Also, No. 2 in scoring offense at 47.5 pts/game.

On a bye week, Alcorn State's running back Jarveon Howard is No. 3 in FCS rushing with 571 yards.

Credit: Nate Salley, Benedict Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 6

Deion Sanders - Jackson State (Bye) Fred McNair - Alcorn State (Bye) Bubba McDowell - Prairie View Alvin Parker - Virginia Union Chennis Berry - Benedict

Great Coaches Positioned to Rise into Top 5: Willie Simmons - Florida A&M, Trei Oliver - NCCU

Bowie State QB Dion Golatt Jr; Credit: BSU Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5

RB Donovan Eaglin - Alabama A&M: 27 carries, 190 yards, and 2 TDs; 2 rec, 1 TD QB Dion Galatt - Bowie State: 32/40, 439 yards, 4 TDs QB Jeremy Moussa - Florida A&M: 26/45, 291 yards, 2 TDs QB Jahkari Grant - Virginia Union: 14/21, 247 yards, 4 TDs RB Kaz Dina - Central State 15 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD and 6 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD

Honorable Mention: Marquis Gillis (Delaware State) rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a 41-yard touchdown run against Robert Morris; Kasey Hawthorne (Howard) caught seven passes for 112 yards against Yale ; QB Carson Baker - Morgan State: 10/14, 160 yards, 3 TDs

DL Jason Dumas, Southern; Credit: Fred Green, Southern Athletics

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 6

DL Jason Dumas - Southern: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks DB Kolby Merritt - Fayetteville State: 11 tackles, 2 TFL DB Nijul Canada - Lane: 1 INT was a 57-yard pick-six, 6 tackles, 2 TFL DL Isaiah Williams - Delaware State: 2 sacks, 1 QBH, 4 tackles. DB Jason Chambers - NCCU: 11 tackles, 2 PBD, 1 INT

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 6

PK Nathanial Eichner - Alabama State: 3 FGs, 1 extra point; 42-yard field goal was a career-long P Matt Noll - Delaware State: Averaged 43.6 yards on 11 punts PK Arnes Huskic - Tuskegee: 3/3 FGs of 29, 25, and 24 yards PK Olubade Baker - Morehouse: 7 punts for 210 yards CB Coleon Williams -Delaware State: Recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for the game-winning score

