Rare matchup between the SouthCoast's two top high school golf teams lived up to the hype

MATTAPOISETT — The marquee matchup lived up to its expectations. The weather, however, was windy, raw, and cold at The Bay Club in Mattapoisett, where Old Rochester notched a hard-fought 232-237 stroke-play win over Bishop Stang on Monday.

The historic matchup (it marked the first time the two teams have played in recent memory) deserved better playing conditions, but both squads made the best of a bad situation and five players ended up carding sub-40 rounds.

"It was exciting to be out there playing against Stang," said ORR senior Markus Pierre, last season's Standard-Times Boys Golf Player of the Year. "A lot of us are buddies and we were all looking forward to the match. It's weird that it took so long for the teams to get together on the golf course."

Bishop Stang coach Tom Kennedy, who's in his 20th season with the Spartans, said the match has been a long time coming.

"We should be doing this every year. We both have good programs and there's already a friendly rivalry in place," Kennedy said. "We're competitive teams and the kids all know each other."

Old Rochester coach Chris Cabe echoed Kennedy's thoughts and expressed hope that an agreement can be reached to start bringing the two teams together every season.

"Hopefully, our athletic directors can work something out over the summer," Cabe said. "It would be a good thing for both schools. We'd all like to see it locked in for the future."

The teams have a lot in common. They're among the elite golf teams in the SouthCoast area and both are coming off successful 2021 seasons in Division 2, where the Spartans won a state title and the Bulldogs won their second-straight South Coast Conference Blue Division championship.

"I'm glad I got a chance to play against (Stang) before I graduate," said Pierre, who also earned SCC Most Valuable Player honors for the second time last season. "Hopefully, this will continue in the future. It's always good to play against great competition."

Each squad was represented by eight players in Monday's match, with the top six scores on each side counting toward its overall score.

Pierre and Bishop Stang sophomore Matt Oliveira finished as co-medalists with one-over-par scores of 36. Bishop Stang senior Redmond Podkowa, ORR senior Philip le Gassick, and ORR freshman Brady Mills finished with three-over-par 38's.

Bishop Stang's four other scores were contributed by sophomore Talbot Lown (40), junior Michael Zeller (40), junior Noah Cormier (41) and senior Kyle Farias (42).

The three other scores that counted towards Old Rochester's team total were carded by senior Gabe DeBlois, junior Braden Yeomans, and junior Peter le Gassick, who all had 40's.

"Our scores were consistent from top to bottom," Cabe said. "It was a good team effort on a tough day to be out there playing."

Redmond Podkowa, who was surprised to learn that the teams hadn't played in such a long time, said he and his teammates circled the match on their calendar when the team's schedule was announced.

"There was a lot of talk about it and everybody was excited," said Podkowa, who's a Bay Club member and posted a decent score despite struggling with his putter. "The conditions were rough, but the course is in great shape and it's a great layout. We're evenly-matched teams and it was a good test for everybody today."

Pierre said the raw conditions affected a key part of his swing.

"I could feel it in my hands," said Pierre, who shot a career-best 66 this past summer at The Kittansett Club in Marion, where he's a member. "You need a feel for the golf club and the golf ball. It was hard to get that feeling today, but I was consistent with eight pars and one bogey."

The Spartans played without their usual number-two in junior Matt Costello, who was making a campus visit to the University of Connecticut, but Kennedy was impressed with his team's overall effort.

"I was pleased with our scores. We had some kids step up on a tough day," Kennedy said. "It was a good match. I'm glad that we finally got a chance to play ORR and we'll do it again. Hopefully, sooner than later."

WHAT IT MEANS: The Bulldogs who were 16-0 last season, improved to 7-0. ... The Spartans dropped to 10-2. Their other loss was by one shot to Sandwich in their season opener at Sandwich Hollows Golf Club on the Cape. Ironically, it was Sandwich that ended an undefeated season for the Spartans a year ago with a three-shot victory in Bishop Stang's last match, also at Sandwich Hollows. ... Weather permitting, the Bulldogs will take on Archbishop Williams on Tuesday in a 3 p.m. match at Granite Links in Quincy. ... The Spartans are scheduled to take on SCC-rival Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. matchup at Hillside Country Club in Rehoboth.