If Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were not ruled out for this game, I wouldn't have Carolina scoring as much as I do. Even without those two beasts up front, this is still by far the best defensive unit the Panthers will have seen this season. They'll hang around for three quarters or so, but the Niners pull away late as Baker Mayfield continues to turn the ball over.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO