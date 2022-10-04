ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

It was a big day for Georgia's running game as they rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The bulk of the yardage though, came from an unexpected contributor, as true freshman Branson Robinson had a breakout game against the Auburn Tigers. Robinson made...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tri-City Herald

NEWS: Kendall Milton Enters Medical Tent vs Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently in the midst of an SEC battle between themselves and the unranked Auburn Tigers. Georgia has already been without Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon, and now running back Kendall Milton has entered the medical tent on the sideline. Milton entered the tent, came back out,...
AUBURN, AL
