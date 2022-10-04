Read full article on original website
Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History
It was a big day for Georgia's running game as they rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The bulk of the yardage though, came from an unexpected contributor, as true freshman Branson Robinson had a breakout game against the Auburn Tigers. Robinson made...
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
NEWS: Kendall Milton Enters Medical Tent vs Auburn
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently in the midst of an SEC battle between themselves and the unranked Auburn Tigers. Georgia has already been without Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon, and now running back Kendall Milton has entered the medical tent on the sideline. Milton entered the tent, came back out,...
3 shot outside Ohio high school football game as players, spectators rushed from field
Three people were injured in a shooting outside a high school stadium in Toledo, Ohio, Friday night, in what Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz called a “terrible and traumatic event.”. The shots were fired behind Whitmer High School stadium around 9:30 p.m. during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High...
Julio Jones Revenge? Falcons ‘Best-Ever’ Among 3 Atlanta Exes in Showdown at Bucs
The 2010s served as one of the most successful decades in Atlanta Falcons franchise history. The Falcons went 89-71, tying them with the Denver Broncos for the eighth-best record in the NFL from 2010 to 2019. They made the playoffs five times, winning four games and making the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Score Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
If Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were not ruled out for this game, I wouldn't have Carolina scoring as much as I do. Even without those two beasts up front, this is still by far the best defensive unit the Panthers will have seen this season. They'll hang around for three quarters or so, but the Niners pull away late as Baker Mayfield continues to turn the ball over.
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
