ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Have Bonds Turned Attractive? This Canadian Pension Fund Giant Certainly Thinks So

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yeKM_0iL7r2l600

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, is reportedly increasing its exposure to bonds, citing yields that have turned attractive following the worst sell-off in a generation.

What Happened: OTPP, which manages C$243 billion ($177 billion), is raising its holdings of inflation-protected debt, along with some investment-grade and junk notes, the fund's president and CEO, Jo Taylor, said, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move comes after the fund trimmed the weightings of bonds last year in favor of infrastructure and property investments to hedge against inflation, as per the report.

“What do we think about bonds? ... getting more attractive. We’ll probably increase our allocation to fixed income a little bit but we are still lightly allocated compared to what we might have been,” Taylor was quoted as saying.

Holdings: The fund’s top holdings include GFL Environmental Inc GFL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN according to whalewisdom.com.

OTPP plans to shift into longer-term bonds after earlier seeking refuge in shorter-duration debt to better withstand the surge in borrowing costs. “We may change that a little bit, where we are picking to have longer-duration bonds because they offer us interesting interest rates,” he said, citing Australian government bonds yielding 4% to 5%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Linus Business#Linus Retirement#Junk Bonds#Pension Fund#Canadian#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Otpp#Gfl Environmental Inc Gfl#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Australian
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
POLITICS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Benzinga

Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
WYOMING STATE
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
HEALTH
Benzinga

EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Investors of Biogen Stock Since At Least January 2022 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - BIIB

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") BIIB breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. BIOGEN INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD BIIB STOCK SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2022 ARE ENCOURAGED TO...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
94K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy