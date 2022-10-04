Read full article on original website
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
BBC
Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police
Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night. A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said. The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured...
BBC
Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors
Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gangraped by two senior students in the school toilet. The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW has sought an inquiry...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
BBC
British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse dies after crash
British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse has died after a crash at Donington Park last Sunday. Rouse, 26, crashed on the first lap of the third race of the season and suffered a "significant" head injury. He had been in an induced coma since the accident. "It is with great regret...
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Albert Amofa stabbing: Tracking device killers get longer jail terms
Two men who used a tracking device to ambush a motorist they then stabbed to death inside his car have had their minimum jail terms increased. Donald Owusu, 25, and Harvey Macfoy, 26, attacked Albert Amofa in his Mercedes after he arrived home in Croydon, south London in December 2019.
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
