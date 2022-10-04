Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Consensus on an implicit bias and health disparities curriculum in neonatal medicine: a Delphi study
Despite longstanding and recurrent calls for effective implicit bias (IB) education in health professions education as one mechanism to reduce ongoing racism and health disparities, such curricula for neonatal-perinatal medicine (NPM) are limited. We aim to determine the key curricular elements for educating NPM fellows, advanced practice providers, and attending physicians in the critical topics of IB and health disparities.
Nature.com
Precise DNA cleavage using CRISPR-SpRYgests
Methods for in vitro DNA cleavage and molecular cloning remain unable to precisely cleave DNA directly adjacent to bases of interest. Restriction enzymes (REs) must bind specific motifs, whereas wild-type CRISPR"“Cas9 or CRISPR"“Cas12 nucleases require protospacer adjacent motifs (PAMs). Here we explore the utility of our previously reported near-PAMless SpCas9 variant, named SpRY, to serve as a universal DNA cleavage tool for various cloning applications. By performing SpRY DNA digests (SpRYgests) using more than 130 guide RNAs (gRNAs) sampling a wide diversity of PAMs, we discovered that SpRY is PAMless in vitro and can cleave DNA at practically any sequence, including sites refractory to cleavage with wild-type SpCas9. We illustrate the versatility and effectiveness of SpRYgests to improve the precision of several cloning workflows, including those not possible with REs or canonical CRISPR nucleases. We also optimize a rapid and simple one-pot gRNA synthesis protocol to streamline SpRYgest implementation. Together, SpRYgests can improve various DNA engineering applications that benefit from precise DNA breaks.
Nature.com
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Nature.com
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nature.com
A Food is Medicine approach to achieve nutrition security and improve health
Suboptimal nutrition is a leading cause of illness, healthcare spending and lost productivity, predominantly from diet-related chronic diseases but also from undernutrition1,2. These burdens are not evenly distributed, contributing to health disparities affecting people who have lower income, are less educated and are members of minority ethnic groups, who more often have poor diets, hunger and related diseases.
Nature.com
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
PETS・
Nature.com
How noncoding RNAs began to leave the junkyard
The research community focused on noncoding RNAs keeps growing. Skepticism about the field has some history. You have full access to this article via your institution. Junk. In the view ofsome, that's what noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) are - genes that are transcribed but not translated into proteins. With one of his ncRNA papers, University of Queensland researcher Tim Mercer recalls that two reviewers said, "this is good" and the third said, "this is all junk; noncoding RNAs aren't functional." Debates over ncRNAs, in Mercer's view, have generally moved from 'it's all junk' to 'which ones are functional?' and 'what are they doing?' Researchers are mapping out the future of the field, which is the theme of a second story in this issue. Scientists in the ncRNA field have faced skepticism and worked to dispel it. Here are some individual histories.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Alcohol reverses the effects of KCNJ6 (GIRK2) noncoding variants on excitability of human glutamatergic neurons
Synonymous and noncoding single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the KCNJ6 gene, encoding G protein-gated inwardly rectifying potassium channel subunit 2Â (GIRK2), have been linked with increased electroencephalographic frontal theta event-related oscillations (ERO) in subjects diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD). To identify molecular and cellular mechanisms while retaining the appropriate genetic background, we generated induced excitatory glutamatergic neurons (iN) from iPSCs derived from four AUD-diagnosed subjects with KCNJ6 variants ("Affected: AF") and four control subjects without variants ("Unaffected: UN"). Neurons were analyzed for changes in gene expression, morphology, excitability and physiological properties. Single-cell RNA sequencing suggests that KCNJ6 AF variant neurons have altered patterns of synaptic transmission and cell projection morphogenesis. Results confirm that AF neurons express lower levels of GIRK2, have greater neurite area, and elevated excitability. Interestingly, exposure to intoxicating concentrations of ethanol induces GIRK2 expression and reverses functional effects in AF neurons. Ectopic overexpression of GIRK2 alone mimics the effect of ethanol to normalize induced excitability. We conclude that KCNJ6 variants decrease GIRK2 expression and increase excitability and that this effect can be minimized or reduced with ethanol.
Nature.com
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Lysosomal lipid alterations caused by glucocerebrosidase deficiency promote lysosomal dysfunction, chaperone-mediated-autophagy deficiency, and alpha-synuclein pathology
Mutations in the GBA gene that encodes the lysosomal enzyme Î²-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) are a major genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease (PD). In this study, we generated a set of differentiated and stable human dopaminergic cell lines that express the two most prevalent GBA mutations as well as GBA knockout cell lines as a in vitro disease modeling system to study the relationship between mutant GBA and the abnormal accumulation of Î±-synuclein. We performed a deep analysis of the consequences triggered by the presence of mutant GBA protein and the loss of GCase activity in different cellular compartments, focusing primarily on the lysosomal compartment, and analyzed in detail the lysosomal activity, composition, and integrity. The loss of GCase activity generates extensive lysosomal dysfunction, promoting the loss of activity of other lysosomal enzymes, affecting lysosomal membrane stability, promoting intralysosomal pH changes, and favoring the intralysosomal accumulation of sphingolipids and cholesterol. These local events, occurring only at a subcellular level, lead to an impairment of autophagy pathways, particularly chaperone-mediated autophagy, the main Î±-synuclein degradative pathway. The findings of this study highlighted the role of lysosomal function and lipid metabolism in PD and allowed us to describe a molecular mechanism to understand how mutations in GBA can contribute to an abnormal accumulation of different Î±-synuclein neurotoxic species in PD pathology.
Nature.com
Coupled polarization and nanodomain evolution underpins large electromechanical responses in relaxors
Understanding the evolution and role of nanoscale polar structures during polarization rotation in relaxor ferroelectrics is a long-standing challenge in materials science and condensed-matter physics. These nanoscale polar structures are characterized by polar nanodomains, which are believed to play a key role in enabling the large susceptibilities of relaxors. Using epitaxial strain, we stabilize the intermediate step during polarization rotation in epitaxial films of a prototypical relaxor and study the co-evolution of polarization and polar nanodomains. Our multimodal approach allows for a detailed examination of correlations between polarization and polar nanodomains; illuminates the effect of local chemistry, strain and electric field on their co-evolution; and reveals the underappreciated role of strain in enabling the large electromechanical coupling in relaxors. As the strain increases, the competition between chemistry-driven disorder and strain-driven order of the polar units intensifies, which is manifested in the coexistence of inclined and elongated polar nanodomains in the intermediate step of polarization rotation. Our findings establish that structural transitions between polar nanodomain configurations underpins the polarization rotation and large electromechanical coupling of relaxors.
Nature.com
Application of the 2-deoxyglucose scaffold as a new chiral probe for elucidation of the absolute configuration of secondary alcohols
Herein, we present the application of 2-deoxy-d-glucose derivatives as chiral probes for elucidation of the absolute configuration of chiral secondary alcohols. The probes are attached to the studied molecules via glycosylation reaction and the resulting products are examined by a set of standard 2D NMR experiments. The absolute configuration of an oxymethine carbon atom binding the probe is established on a basis of a set of diagnostic dipolar couplings (NOEs/ROEs). These correlations may be considered diagnostic due to a pronounced lack of conformational freedom of the formed glycosidic linkage. While the chance for an observation of the diagnostic signals is the highest when the resulting glycoside in an Î±-anomer. 2-deoxy-d-glucose was selected as a probe of choice since is it known to strongly prefer the formation of Î±-glycosides.
Nature.com
Serotonin and dopamine transporter availability in social anxiety disorder after combined treatment with escitalopram and cognitive-behavioral therapy
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) are recommended treatments of social anxiety disorder (SAD), and often combined, but their effects on monoaminergic signaling are not well understood. In this multi-tracer positron emission tomography (PET) study, 24 patients with SAD were randomized to treatment with escitalopram+ICBT or placebo+ICBT under double-blind conditions. Before and after 9 weeks of treatment, patients were examined with positron emission tomography and the radioligands [11C]DASB and [11C]PE2I, probing the serotonin (SERT) and dopamine (DAT) transporter proteins respectively. Both treatment combinations resulted in significant improvement as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS). At baseline, SERT-DAT co-expression was high and, in the putamen and thalamus, co-expression showed positive associations with symptom severity. SERT-DAT co-expression was also predictive of treatment success, but predictor-outcome associations differed in direction between the treatments. After treatment, average SERT occupancy in the SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT group was >80%, with positive associations between symptom improvement and occupancy in the nucleus accumbens, putamen and anterior cingulate cortex. Following placebo+ICBT, SERT binding increased in the raphe nuclei. DAT binding increased in both groups in limbic and striatal areas, but relations with symptom improvement differed, being negative for SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT and positive for placebo"‰+"‰ICBT. Thus, serotonin-dopamine transporter co-expression exerts influence on symptom severity and remission rate in the treatment of social anxiety disorder. However, the monoamine transporters are modulated in dissimilar ways when cognitive-behavioral treatment is given concomitantly with either SSRI-medication or pill placebo.
Nature.com
Neutralizing and interfering human antibodies define the structural and mechanistic basis for antigenic diversion
Defining mechanisms of pathogen immune evasion and neutralization are critical to develop potent vaccines and therapies. Merozoite Surface Protein 1 (MSP-1) is a malaria vaccine antigen and antibodies to MSP-1 are associated with protection from disease. However, MSP-1-based vaccines performed poorly in clinical trials in part due to a limited understanding of the protective antibody response to MSP-1 and of immune evasion by antigenic diversion. Antigenic diversion was identified as a mechanism wherein parasite neutralization by a MSP-1-specific rodent antibody was disrupted by MSP-1-specific non-inhibitory blocking/interfering antibodies. Here, we investigated a panel of MSP-1-specific naturally acquired human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs). Structures of multiple hmAbs with diverse neutralizing potential in complex with MSP-1 revealed the epitope of a potent strain-transcending hmAb. This neutralizing epitope overlaps with the epitopes of high-affinity non-neutralizing hmAbs. Strikingly, the non-neutralizing hmAbs outcompete the neutralizing hmAb enabling parasite survival. These findings demonstrate the structural and mechanistic basis for a generalizable pathogen immune evasion mechanism through neutralizing and interfering human antibodies elicited by antigenic diversion, and provides insights required to develop potent and durable malaria interventions.
Comments / 0