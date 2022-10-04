Read full article on original website
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
A Vt. Farmstand Where the View Is as Good as the Cheese and Maple Syrup
New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.
Make the Final Frontier Your Final Resting Place With These Maine Companies' Help
A pair of companies in Maine are working together to create an out-of-this world final sendoff — launching the cremated remains of people and pets into space to be released over the Northern Lights. BluShift Aerospace and Northern Lights Space Exploration announced this week they would partner together to...
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Sports Betting Launch Wouldn't Be Until January Under Current Proposed Timeline
Under the "most aggressive" timeline that the Gaming Commission's executive director thinks is doable, in-person sports betting could begin in Massachusetts in January followed by the launch of mobile betting at the end of February. But indications from Thursday's meeting were that commissioners were not entirely on board. Putting extensive...
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Vt. Voters to Decide on Closing Old Slavery Loopholes in State Constitution
A question before Vermont voters this election season may at first sound surprising: should slavery and indentured servitude, in any form, be prohibited?. Technically, the Vermont Constitution from the late 1700s allowed for slavery in certain cases. While the faded, elegant cursive on the document declared all persons "are born equally free,” it also provided exemptions that meant slavery could be allowed in situations including for payment of fines or debts.
‘Empowering' Conference Introduces Vt. Girls to Range of Career Opportunities
High school girls from across Vermont had an opportunity Thursday to check out a wide range of career fields in a hands-on way. Vermont Works for Women, a nonprofit organization that promotes economic justice by advancing gender equity and supporting women and youth during career exploration, held its Women Can Do conference at Vermont Technical College.
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Suspect in California Family's Murder Previously Worked for Victims
A 48-year-old man suspected of kidnapping and killing a family in Central California this week used to work for the victims' trucking business, NBC Bay Area has learned. Spokespeople for the victims confirmed Thursday Jesus Salgado worked for the Merced County family as a truck driver two years ago. Paramjeet Singh and Edwin Kainth said trouble started after an out of state assignment for Salgado two years ago.
Tennessee Family's Dogs Attack Kids and Mom, Killing the Siblings
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
Former State Police Lieutenant Pleads Guilty in Overtime Scandal, Ordered to Pay Back $20K
A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal that rocked the department. Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He stood before a judge in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.
