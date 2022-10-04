Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
NHL predictions 2022-23: Final standings, awards, playoff projections, Stanley Cup pick
It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.
NHL・
Sporting News
Ranking the NHL's top 10 goalies for the 2022-23 season from Andrei Vasilevskiy to Marc-Andre Fleury
Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey. Who a team has in net can make or break a game, or even a whole season. It seems year after year, no positional ranking changes more often than goaltenders. Guys in the top five a year ago have found their way outside the top 10, and others that entered the season with average expectations greatly surpassed them.
Sporting News
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada: TV channel, streams for AL Wild Card Series game
While the Blue Jays have not won a playoff series since 2016, the Mariners have not advanced to the next round since 2001. Here is how you can watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada, including start time and TV channel. How to watch the Blue Jays vs....
Sporting News
How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2
The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
Comments / 0