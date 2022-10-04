ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

NHL predictions 2022-23: Final standings, awards, playoff projections, Stanley Cup pick

It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.
NHL
Sporting News

Ranking the NHL's top 10 goalies for the 2022-23 season from Andrei Vasilevskiy to Marc-Andre Fleury

Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey. Who a team has in net can make or break a game, or even a whole season. It seems year after year, no positional ranking changes more often than goaltenders. Guys in the top five a year ago have found their way outside the top 10, and others that entered the season with average expectations greatly surpassed them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2

The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy