Bryan, College Station plan fall, holiday activities
With the weather finally starting to feel like fall in Bryan-College Station, both cities are gearing up for festivals and family-friendly events. Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said fall is her favorite time of year and hopes people participate in as many festivities as they can.
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8
A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 7
The Brazos Civic Orchestra presents “Dvorak’s 5th Symphony and Epic Movie Music,” Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Music from “Harry Potter,” “The Dark Knight” and “Lord of the Rings” will be included. Free. brazoscivicorchestra.org.
Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval
The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. In two previous meetings, the city’s...
College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play
Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the...
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson freshman A 6
Braylen Hunter caught two touchdown passes, and Jordan Fowler returned a blocked punt 24 yards for another score to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team to a 38-6 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson freshman A on Thursday. Radley King threw two TD passes and ran for another score for...
BVDEC, TEES to host Belgian tech companies next week
Representatives from 11 companies in Belgium and three Belgian-related business entities will come to Bryan-College Station for a two-day mission next week aimed at exploring opportunities to enter the United States marketplace in the Brazos Valley. The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station...
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $382,045
Avonley homes brings "The Lavender" plan to Mission Ranch! This 2100 sf home showcases seamless design and functionality, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study, and upstairs game room! The kitchen opens up to living and dining area, and features granite countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. Living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, and large windows overlooking the yard! Primary suite is spacious and bright, overlooking the backyard. Primary En Suite comes packed with amenities, which include double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk in closet with access to homes laundry room. Avonley's signature mudroom comes with beautiful cabinetry and has doorways to homes laundry room and two car garage. Main entryway opens to a bright study and half bath. Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, full bath, and homes game room! Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
College Station defense leads way in 17-0 shutout of Cedar Park
It was business as usual for the College Station defense Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cougars shut out the Cedar Park Timberwolves 17-0 in District 11-5A Division I play at Cougar Field. It was a quick start for the Cougars (5-1, 3-0) as Ayden Martinez-Brown, who finished with 241 yards...
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray, Haley Redifer earn monthly SEC equestrian awards
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday. Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award. No....
