Northridge football set sail after momentum swing

JOHNSTOWN — It is a celebration the Northridge football team has witnessed too often this season, and the Vikings enjoyed being a part of it last Friday.

The Vikings celebrated with their student section following a 34-20 victory at Lakewood, their first of the season. The Vikings started slow, but never stopped once they got going as senior quarterback Lane Hess had a hand in all five touchdowns.

"It felt good," Hess said. "Football is a commitment, so after all the hours put in, a win feels really good."

Sophomore Dylan Chambers’ interception in the second quarter turned the tide for good. Hess immediately scored on a 3-yard run to give Northridge a 7-6 lead, and off the Vikings went.

Hess threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to freshman Charlie Kinkead before halftime. He then added three TD runs in the second half as he totaled 131 yards passing on an efficient 14-for-18 and 110 yards rushing.

"Success in both the pass and run game have helped us open more doors," said Hess, who combined with freshman backup Brayden Bingham to hit 10 different receivers. Senior James Kalas and junior Drew Bingham caught three passes apiece.

After Lakewood cut the Northridge lead to 13-12 early in the third quarter, Northridge answered with an impressive 12-play, 60-yard drive. Hess opened the march with an 8-yard pass to classmate Haedyn Parman and later hit Drew Bingham on back-to-back plays for a total of 12 yards, setting up his 7-yard TD run.

"When a defense only has to worry about you doing one thing, it is much easier to stop," Hess added.

Northridge (1-6, 1-1) will have an extra pep in its step when Heath (4-3, 2-0) visits for Homecoming on Friday as the teams continue Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

The Vikings had a big energetic crowd behind them for their rivalry game against Johnstown in Week 6. They expect another for their final home game before they finish the season at Utica and Newark Catholic.

"It definitely gets the juices going," senior lineman Luke Bennett said. "The crowd this year has been crazy. The support helps a lot."

Bennett is a part of an offensive line that shared in Northridge’s strong performance at Lakewood. The Vikings totaled 302 yards split almost evenly behind Bennett, juniors Winton Arter and Brody Dixon and sophomores Maxim Boukhtin and Jake Davis.

As the only senior up front, Bennett admitted it has been a challenge to develop chemistry, but he remembers the example those before him set. He will have a piece in what the Vikings accomplish behind an experienced line next season.

"My sophomore year, Aidan Isler was a great role model," Bennett said. "He was positive throughout everything. That year we went 2-8, so everyone was down. It helped me a lot because his head was up the whole year."

Drew Bingham made a team-high 7 1/2 tackles and an interception for the defense, and senior Brody Booher added seven tackles.

Time is ticking away for the Vikings' small senior class. They want to finish on the upswing, a path they started on last Friday.

"It's slowly sinking in and the realism, 'Hey, this is going to happen.' Make the most of it, be around your teammates and grind it out," said coach Tod King, who earned his first victory at the school. "Let's find a way."

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541