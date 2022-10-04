Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study: Web-based tools can help Great Lakes region plan for potential influx of climate-change migrants
Communities in the Great Lakes region need to start planning now for a future that may include "climate migrants" who leave behind increasingly frequent natural disasters in other parts of the country. And user-friendly web-based tools can be a central part of that planning process. Those are the main messages...
Phys.org
Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse
Great Salt Lake is well known for being salty, but record-low water levels driven by high water usage and several years of drought may soon make it too salty for even the brine shrimp that have made it a home. The lake provides an important source of food for migrating birds and supports a multi-million-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don't rebound soon.
Phys.org
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
Phys.org
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
Phys.org
Gray whale numbers continue decline; NOAA fisheries will continue monitoring
Gray whales that migrate along the West Coast of North America continued to decline in number over the last 2 years, according to a new NOAA Fisheries assessment. The population is now down 38 percent from its peak in 2015 and 2016, as researchers probe the underlying reasons. The population...
Phys.org
Onshore algae farms could become 'breadbasket for Global South'
How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, "Transforming the Future...
Phys.org
Widespread pipe repair technique sends nanoplastics into the atmosphere, new study finds
The tiny bits of plastic that wear off bottles, plastic bags, automotive parts and even cosmetics get into the soil and the water supply. They disrupt chemical cycles, throw off ecosystem health and pollute environments both marine and terrestrial. They eventually also get into the air, where they can damage lungs much more effectively. But for that to happen, they have to be worn away by water or earth and then be launched into the sky by winds.
Phys.org
Slight shifts in magnetic field preceded California earthquakes
Researchers studying intermediate to large earthquakes in California have discovered detectable changes in the local magnetic field that occur 2–3 days before an earthquake. In a study now published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, William Heavlin and his team found that the signal of the magnetic field change is faint but statistically significant, and the seismologists hope their technique can be refined to eventually help forecast earthquakes.
Phys.org
Mauna Loa summit closed until further notice due to 'heightened unrest'
The Mauna Loa summit at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closed until further notice due to the volcano "experiencing heightened unrest," according to an advisory posted by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday. The volcano has a "yellow" alert level, the second of four levels. Its closure is a "precautionary...
Phys.org
The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned
The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem.
Phys.org
Study: Lagoons from Arctic's forgotten coast vulnerable to climate change and human development
A new scientific review article led by WCS captures the unique and dynamic characteristics of coastal lagoon ecosystems in the Arctic Beringia Region, and discusses how climate change effects and human development could alter these habitats. Lagoons make up 40% of the Chukchi Sea coastline of Alaska, and are integral...
Phys.org
How we tracked one small seabird species' remarkable flight into a typhoon
In 2018, 49,000 people in Japan were ordered to evacuate their homes as the strongest typhoon in 25 years, Typhoon Jebi, was on course to make landfall. Among those heading for shelter were my colleague Ken Yoda, professor of behavior and evolution, and his team, who were doing their annual field season studying a type of seabird called streaked shearwaters.
Phys.org
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon
After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building. The giant tree, whose top juts out high above the canopy in the Iratapuru River...
Phys.org
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even...
Phys.org
Impact that killed the dinosaurs may have triggered a 'mega-earthquake' that lasted weeks to months
Some 66 million years ago, a 10-kilometer asteroid hit Earth, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. New evidence suggests that the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake so massive that it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. The amount of energy released in this "mega-earthquake" is estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
Phys.org
Modern pesticide accelerates corrosion of ancient Roman bowl
A corroded Roman bowl dated to the Late Iron Age (between 43 and 410 AD) contains traces of chlorobenzenes, a chemical once used in pesticides that is known to accumulate in soil and water sources. The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights that soil polluted with chlorobenzenes may pose a continuing threat to the preservation of archaeological material still in the ground.
Phys.org
Scientists discover they can pull water molecules apart using graphene electrodes
Writing in Nature Communications, a team led by Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo based at the National Graphene Institute (NGI) used graphene as an electrode to measure both the electrical force applied on water molecules and the rate at which these break in response to such force. The researchers found that water breaks exponentially faster in response to stronger electrical forces.
Phys.org
What other storms can teach us about looming mental health impacts of Hurricane Ian
As residents of southwest Florida begin the arduous process of rebuilding their lives in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Tulane University experts who have studied long-term impacts of storms in New Orleans have one piece of advice: don't ignore your mental health. Survivors are likely to experience an array of...
Phys.org
The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes
Australians along the east cost are bracing for yet another round of heavy rainfall this weekend, after a band of stormy weather soaked most of the continent this week. The Bureau of Meteorology has alerted southern inland Queensland, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania to ongoing flood risks, as the rain falls on already flooded or saturated catchments.
Phys.org
How tardigrades survive freezing temperatures
Tardigrades are excellent at adapting to harsh environmental conditions. Back in 2019, Ralph Schill, a professor at the Institute of Biomaterials and Biomolecular Systems at the University of Stuttgart, proved that anhydrobiotic (dried) tardigrades can survive undamaged for many years without absorbing water. Whether they age faster or slower in a frozen state, or whether aging even comes to a halt, was previously unclear. But the mystery has now been solved: Frozen tardigrades do not age.
