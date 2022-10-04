Effective: 2022-10-09 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland remains in Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early Tuesday and remain near that crest into the late week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.3 Sun 9 am 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO