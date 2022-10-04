Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:18:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Along Rio Blanco basin in Naguabo. * WHEN...Until noon AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Local emergency managers reported road PR-31 impassable due to flooding waters from Rio Blanco, at Sector Pitina near km 7.5 and Sector Conga near km 6.4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina, Loiza and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Mason, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 11:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mason; Thurston AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT An Air Quality Alert for smoke issued by the following agency remains in effect: Olympic Region Clean Air Agency until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the next few days from wildfire smoke. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the latest information on pollution levels, visit www.orcaa.org. When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air filter if possible.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:56:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR FAJARDO, LUQUILLO AND RIO GRANDE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise quickly out of the 30s this morning on their way to highs in the 70s this afternoon.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS AND ALASKA PENINSULA Gusty west-northwesterly winds are expected along the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula as a low moves through the Southern Bering Sea. The strongest gusts are expected near Cold Bay around 9 AM Monday morning, with gusts briefly reaching up to 60 mph. Winds should diminish by Monday night as the low quickly departs to the east.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Denali, Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Denali; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snow Through Tonight Snow is falling or will develop in most areas this morning, and will continue into tonight. Most valley locations will get an inch or two of accumulation. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected above 2000 ft by tonight, with areas in the Brooks Range getting up to 6 inches. Areas of the Alaska Range could see 6 or or more inches above 3000 ft. Northwest of 15 mph gusting to 35 mph are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into early Monday morning. This will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility over highway summits this afternoon into tonight.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gurabo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Naguabo; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Loiza, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Loiza; Rio Grande FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina, Loiza and Rio Grande. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph occuring. * WHERE...South of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction. In Delta Junction southeast winds will gust to 45 mph.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise quickly out of the 30s this morning on their way to highs in the 70s this afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for King, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 11:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: King; Kitsap; Pierce; Snohomish AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT An Air Quality Alert for smoke issued by the following agency remains in effect: Puget Sound Clean Air Agency until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the next few days from wildfire smoke. Some areas closer to US Route 2, Darrington, and east King and Snohomish County may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, or worse at times from the smoke. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the latest information on pollution levels, visit map.pscleanair.gov. When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air filter if possible.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland remains in Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early Tuesday and remain near that crest into the late week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.3 Sun 9 am 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dent; Phelps; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Tucker FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing in the warning area, thus the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo and Luquillo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood Warning for Luquillo and Fajardo. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Comments / 0