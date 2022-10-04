ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Crime & Safety
City
BreakingAC

Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City

One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession

Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
