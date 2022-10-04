SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO