fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City
One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM
Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
CBS News
Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: MontCo DA
POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia. Barnes was charged with...
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey
Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
Ocean City therapist who stole clients’ credit cards gave up her license but did she stop practicing?
An Ocean City therapist who admitted to using clients’ credit cards to pay for psychic readings has closed her practice and moved out of state, according to her attorney. But it’s unclear whether Ashley Crooks really has stopped seeing patients, despite relinquishing her license more than five months ago.
Today is the Last Day For a 68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ
Today is the last day for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. That's 68 years of history coming to a close at Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City. Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they...
South Jersey Pair Charged With Illegal Handgun Possession
Two men from Burlington County were arrested and charged with illegally possessing handguns, authorities said. Brandon T. Russell, 20, was charged with weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs. Zhamar Duncan, 21,...
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
