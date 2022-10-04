ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent

Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com

The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap

The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best parody horror movies

Shrieking in terror can feel like it borders on hysterical laughing, so it’s no wonder that making fun of fearful things strikes a chord in all of us. Some of the best comedies come from horror films that decided to go beyond slapstick. They go way past not taking themselves too seriously, and just going all-in on panning not just the the film itself, but the tropes, and at times even the entire genre. As we’re deep in the middle of scary season, with Halloween just over the bloody horizon, the time is ripe to kick back with a bowl of popcorn or candy corn (or both!) and take in some horror films. Even better, it’s time to soak in the best parody horror movies of all time. Which ones should you sink your teeth into? Glad you asked!
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Michael Myers get his powers from his mask?

For decades, the horror/slasher genre has shared plenty of common tropes, be it the final girl on whom the title of “scream queen” has been conferred, spooky fictional small towns haunted by unknown and unexplained actions of a serial killer, gory deaths, and, most importantly, masked murderers whose obscure identity have successfully augmented the films’ mysterious tone.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation

Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
wegotthiscovered.com

What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?

The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins

With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
wegotthiscovered.com

Non sci-fi sequels heading into outer space might be stupid, but it’s not always a bad idea

You can almost picture Hollywood executives meeting in a boardroom to try and figure out what to do with the next installment in a franchise that’s been running out of ideas. Somebody takes a long drag of a cigarette, suggests they head beyond the stars and into outer space despite not being a sci-fi property, before the rest of the gathered brain trust pause for a second and then erupt into a round of applause.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix

Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director wonders if he’s the right man for the job

Like almost every other multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a preference for promoting from within – a method that’s seen countless writers and filmmakers graduating from one massive-scale superhero blockbuster to something even bigger. In the case of Destin Daniel Cretton, it’s taken him from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a gig loaded with pressure and expectation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries

At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
wegotthiscovered.com

A recent horror hit finds new appreciation from the most unexpected of places

Even though it’s comfortably been deemed as one of the year’s best and most successful horror movies, enthusiasm for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone has tapered off quite a bit for a supernatural chiller that was only released in June. Maybe it’s because we’re being inundated with...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicholas Stoller movies, ranked

Nicholas Stoller may not be a household name, but you are familiar with his movies. Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and now Bros are some of the biggest mainstream comedies of the last 20 years, and Stoller is the director and writer behind these movies. Like so many comedic talents over...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed

As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Like grandfather like great great great grandson, ‘The Rings of Power’ harks back to ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode seven. There were a few notable callbacks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy in today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of which may show just how similar Aragorn is to his ancestor. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ –, dealt with the fallout of last week’s explosive (pun intended) episode and one character appeared to have been lost to us, though those paying attention will know that won’t stick for long.
TV & VIDEOS

