Shrieking in terror can feel like it borders on hysterical laughing, so it’s no wonder that making fun of fearful things strikes a chord in all of us. Some of the best comedies come from horror films that decided to go beyond slapstick. They go way past not taking themselves too seriously, and just going all-in on panning not just the the film itself, but the tropes, and at times even the entire genre. As we’re deep in the middle of scary season, with Halloween just over the bloody horizon, the time is ripe to kick back with a bowl of popcorn or candy corn (or both!) and take in some horror films. Even better, it’s time to soak in the best parody horror movies of all time. Which ones should you sink your teeth into? Glad you asked!

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO