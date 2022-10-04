ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong

The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real

A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
