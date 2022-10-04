Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
sciencealert.com
Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
scitechdaily.com
First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real
A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
2 images show how incredible the James Webb Space Telescope truly is
James Webb continues to wow with the level of detail that astronomers are able to capture with the space telescope. Now, James Webb has captured a new image that when compared with previous images of the same location, shows the true potential of NASA’s newest space telescope. James Webb’s...
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe
Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless
Imagine you go to a zoology conference. The first speaker talks about her 3D model of a 12-legged purple spider that lives in the Arctic. There’s no evidence it exists, she admits, but it’s a testable hypothesis, and she argues that a mission should be sent off to search the Arctic for spiders.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
scitechdaily.com
Caltech’s New Ultrafast Camera Captures Signals Traveling Through Nerve Cells
Reach out right now and touch anything around you. Whether it was the wood of your desk, a key on your keyboard, or the fur of your dog, you felt it the instant your finger contacted it. Or did you?. In actuality, takes a bit of time for your brain...
