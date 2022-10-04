Read full article on original website
Police investigating stabbing in Atlantic City
One person was wounded in a stabbing in Atlantic City on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of New York and Atlantic avenues just after 5 p.m., according to preliminary reports. Police told BreakingAC it did not appear life-threatening. No further information was immediately available. Check back with...
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
Remains Found in Wharton State Forest Identified as Missing Man From Cherry Hill, NJ
Police say remains that were found this past Tuesday in Waterford Township have been identified as a missing man from Cherry Hill. 68-year-old Peter Meyers was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by family members on June 7th. Prior to receiving the report, Meyers' vehicle was found abandoned...
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
Vineland, NJ, Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder, Burning Human Remains
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of Tonya Cook in 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 57-year-old Dennis Parrish, who was found guilty by a jury this past summer, was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, 10 years consecutive for second-degree desecration/setting fire to human remains, 10 years concurrent for second-degree desecration/dismemberment, along with charges for obstruction and tampering with evidence.
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM
Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey
Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Lacey, NJ, Man Charged For Threatening Amazon Driver, Cops Say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, allegedly followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac...
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
2 families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.
Cherry Hill police issue warning over phone scam involving impersonators asking for money
Police say the impersonators pretend to be officers and ask victims to pay fines over the phone.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
Intoxicated driver with 2-year-old passenger sentenced in deadly crash
A Pleasantville man was sentenced to state prison for driving while high on drugs - with a toddler as his passenger - when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Atlantic County, prosecutors said Wednesday. Michael Doyle, 32, was given an eight-year term for vehicular homicide and five years behind bars...
As police investigate her death, family and friends mourn loss of a ‘creative soul’
It will likely be several weeks before authorities know what led to the death of Corrine Episcopo-Daniels, who police found in her Trenton home last week, authorities say. Officers conducting a welfare check on the 41-year-old at her Park Avenue residence in Villa Park Sept. 21 found her dead in the basement of the house.
