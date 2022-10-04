Read full article on original website
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white
Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
Brie Larson confirms that even Oscar-winning superheroes dance like drunk uncles at a wedding
Celebrities are always keen to remind the general public that they’re just like us, with the notable exception of fame, fortune, and millions of dollars in their bank accounts. However – proving that some things truly are universal – Brie Larson has revealed to the world that she does in fact dance like a drunk uncle at a wedding, which we can all sympathize with in one way or another.
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent
Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
Nicholas Stoller movies, ranked
Nicholas Stoller may not be a household name, but you are familiar with his movies. Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and now Bros are some of the biggest mainstream comedies of the last 20 years, and Stoller is the director and writer behind these movies. Like so many comedic talents over...
A bargain basement war story mounts a mind-numbing streaming rescue mission
The war genre has always proven a reliable draw both on the big screen and at home, so nobody should really be all that surprised that 2020’s Enemy Lines has mounted a daring rescue mission on-demand, in spite of being resoundingly panned for not being very good. As per...
Paris Hilton Responded To A Guy On TikTok Who Admitted To Robbing Her
This is peak Paris Hilton, and I love it.
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
An influential horror classic that traumatized a generation crawls back to claim new victims on streaming
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses MCU timeline confusion
One of the first questions people ask when there’s a new Marvel TV show with a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character is inevitably, “where does this fit in the Marvel timeline?” Werewolf by Night is no different. Director Michael Giacchino is acutely aware of this phenomenon...
Like grandfather like great great great grandson, ‘The Rings of Power’ harks back to ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode seven. There were a few notable callbacks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy in today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of which may show just how similar Aragorn is to his ancestor. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ –, dealt with the fallout of last week’s explosive (pun intended) episode and one character appeared to have been lost to us, though those paying attention will know that won’t stick for long.
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director wonders if he’s the right man for the job
Like almost every other multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a preference for promoting from within – a method that’s seen countless writers and filmmakers graduating from one massive-scale superhero blockbuster to something even bigger. In the case of Destin Daniel Cretton, it’s taken him from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a gig loaded with pressure and expectation.
