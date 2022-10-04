Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode seven. There were a few notable callbacks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy in today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of which may show just how similar Aragorn is to his ancestor. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ –, dealt with the fallout of last week’s explosive (pun intended) episode and one character appeared to have been lost to us, though those paying attention will know that won’t stick for long.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO