Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
Fowlerville Superintendent Leaving For New Post
The outgoing Fowlerville Community Schools superintendent says he will always call Fowlerville home. Wayne Roedel has accepted the superintendent position with Greenville Public Schools. That Board of Education is expected to ratify the contract at a meeting on Monday. Roedel has served as schools chief since 2013. Prior, he served...
Brighton District Library To Host Local Author Showcase
Livingston County residents have an opportunity to meet various local authors at an upcoming event. The Brighton District Library will host a Local Author Showcase on Sunday, October 16th from 2 to 4pm. The event will feature eleven authors from around Michigan who will briefly discuss their work. Following the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to visit author tables to meet and talk with authors and purchase books.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Howell Public Schools Host First Coffee Chat
The first Coffee Chat, since the pandemic hit, took place this week in Howell. Around 20 parents attended the event. Superintendent of Howell Schools Erin MacGregor says that prior to covid they were holding a coffee chat as a way to connect with the families to provide a two-way dialog and that is so important.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
