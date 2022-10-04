ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Fowlerville Superintendent Leaving For New Post

The outgoing Fowlerville Community Schools superintendent says he will always call Fowlerville home. Wayne Roedel has accepted the superintendent position with Greenville Public Schools. That Board of Education is expected to ratify the contract at a meeting on Monday. Roedel has served as schools chief since 2013. Prior, he served...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
whmi.com

Brighton District Library To Host Local Author Showcase

Livingston County residents have an opportunity to meet various local authors at an upcoming event. The Brighton District Library will host a Local Author Showcase on Sunday, October 16th from 2 to 4pm. The event will feature eleven authors from around Michigan who will briefly discuss their work. Following the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to visit author tables to meet and talk with authors and purchase books.
BRIGHTON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Flint, MI
Education
City
Gaylord, MI
Livonia, MI
Society
Lansing, MI
Education
City
Grand Haven, MI
Brighton, MI
Society
Howell, MI
Education
City
Brighton, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Howell, MI
Society
Grand Haven, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Livonia, MI
Education
Grand Haven, MI
Education
City
Livonia, MI
City
Howell, MI
Flint, MI
Society
City
Flint, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Trade School#K12#Education#The Lake Trust Foundation#Lake Trust Credit Union#Cleary University
whmi.com

Howell Public Schools Host First Coffee Chat

The first Coffee Chat, since the pandemic hit, took place this week in Howell. Around 20 parents attended the event. Superintendent of Howell Schools Erin MacGregor says that prior to covid they were holding a coffee chat as a way to connect with the families to provide a two-way dialog and that is so important.
HOWELL, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
K102.5

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy