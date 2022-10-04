Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Binance Plans to Spend $1B in Coming Months: CEO
Refusing to retreat due to the pounding crypto winter, Changpeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization have announced that his firm will be spending about $1 billion on acquisition and investment deals over the next three months. In the...
thecoinrise.com
Iris Energy Issues Investor Update, Announce Intention For Potential M&As
As part of its investor update for September, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy announced its intention to partake in potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Iris Energy plans on embarking on this M&A journey in relation to its growth initiative of which the ongoing organic expansion is a part. So far,...
thecoinrise.com
Marathon Announce $80M Exposure to Compute North
Digital assets mining company Marathon Digital Holdings announced that it has over $80 million of exposure to crypto mining data center Compute North which recently filed for bankruptcy at a Texas court. According to Marathon Digital, its financial exposure to Compute North stems from “$10 million in convertible preferred stock...
thecoinrise.com
Mt.Gox Sets Deadline for Creditors’ Registration on Rehabilitation Platform
Defunct Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchange Mt.Gox has issued a deadline to its creditors to register with a designated exchange so as to get a refund once the process commences. It seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel for Mt.Gox users even as Nobuaki Kobayashi, the trustee of...
Comments / 0