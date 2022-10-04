Read full article on original website
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
‘Werewolf by Night’ star loved being part of the MCU’s most experimental project yet
The new Marvel show Werewolf By Night is not your usual superhero fare. For one thing, it’s filmed in black and white. Secondly, while it exists in the Marvel universe, it’s not weighed down by MCU timeline issues. This provided an unusual amount of creative freedom for a Marvel production.
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent
Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
‘Captain Marvel’ gets dragged for being undeserving of its landmark status
You can set your watch to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans blasting Captain Marvel at this stage, with the smash hit origin story continuing to comfortably prove itself as the franchise’s most opinion-splitting standalone installment. As has been made abundantly clear by the relentless bombardment of negativity swirling around Brie...
The single most important figure in the abandoned SnyderVerse continues to split opinion down the middle
A lot of fans may not want to hear it based on the incredibly polarizing nature of the character, but Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor may have turned out to be the single most important figure in the entire SnyderVerse had Zack Snyder’s original plans for the DCEU not been cut off at the knees in the wake of the Justice League fisaco.
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
Latest Marvel News: Vin Diesel may have spoiled a surprise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ project while a ‘Deadpool’ star burns their bridges
In a handy-dandy guide on how to make sure you get in Marvel‘s bad books, two stars of the MCU multiverse have made some comments that will likely lead them into varying degrees of trouble with the studio. For one, Vin Diesel might get a slap on the wrist for letting slip some Guardians of the Galaxy secrets while a Deadpool actor has ensured they’re blacklisted from the upcoming threequel by openly disparaging Ryan Reynolds — not that their chances of returning were particularly high, anyway.
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director wonders if he’s the right man for the job
Like almost every other multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a preference for promoting from within – a method that’s seen countless writers and filmmakers graduating from one massive-scale superhero blockbuster to something even bigger. In the case of Destin Daniel Cretton, it’s taken him from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a gig loaded with pressure and expectation.
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
What characters will be in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie?’
It’s almost difficult to believe, considering the internet has spent the past year bashing Chris Pratt being tapped to play Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the film will be hitting cinema screens in just over half a year’s time. With the recent reveal of the...
Where is the cast of ‘The Wire’ now?
It might not be the most iconic line from The Wire, yet since every episode opened with a quote from a character, it only felt appropriate to start an article about the series with a quote. Especially when we’re here to get reacquainted with its iconic cast. It’s one...
‘Spider-Man’ star wonders if a non-white actor even has a chance at playing the iconic superhero
Tom Holland has made it clear that he’d love nothing more than to see Miles Morales inherit the mantle to lead the next batch of Spider-Man movies once the current incumbent hangs up the spandex for good, but co-star Tony Revolori doesn’t sound quite so optimistic. Having spent...
The Grinch joins Winnie the Pooh in becoming a murderous horror villain, ruining even more childhoods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became one of the year’s most unexpectedly headline-grabbing horror movies thanks to the sheer insanity of transforming beloved childhood favorites into bloodthirsty murderous villains. Seeking to capitalize on the buzz, the Grinch is getting in on the act with The Mean One slated for release on December 15 of this year.
An unflinchingly gory horror mutates from a nuptial nightmare into a streaming smash hit
Netflix has been making some strong inroads into the horror genre recently, but if all you knew about the movie was its title, you’d be well within your rights to scroll straight past writer and director Andy Fetscher’s latest feature Old People. However, those who found themselves drawn...
