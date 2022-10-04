Read full article on original website
Drug Take-Back Day Is Coming To Michigan
The chance to turn in prescription drugs is coming to local areas. Saturday, October 29th is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Michigan. The Michigan State Police (MSP) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement agencies for this event by serving as drop-off points for Michiganders to discard expired, unused and unwanted pills, which will be destroyed.
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Truck In Handy Township
A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Handy Township Friday morning. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10:30am to the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Orden Road on the report of a vehicle versus a bicyclist injury crash. Preliminary investigation has...
Four kidnapped Merced County family members found dead: 'Horribly senseless'
(NEW YORK) -- All four family members who were mysteriously kidnapped in Northern California have been found dead in a rural almond orchard, the Merced County sheriff said. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
