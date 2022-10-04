Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Warmer on Sunday, staying dry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and a frosty start to Sunday. This afternoon is going to be slightly warmer than Saturday, but the good news is we’ll keep the sunshine with us for a pleasant day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
wvlt.tv
Cool start to Saturday, mild sunshine this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overall, not a bad weekend, but we’ll be cooler through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Mild today as a weak cold front moves through, leaves us chilly this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are on the warm side of this front for now, with chilly conditions moving in for the weekend. Some more frost is possible Saturday night, but luckily next week warms up!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
wvlt.tv
Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee will bring back its Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair this Saturday to raise money for its animal rescue. The event will consist of a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games, and other entertainment, along with guests being able to see all of their horses.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
wvlt.tv
Boo! at the Zoo returns to Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Boo! at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville with three upcoming weekends of fun. Other dates for Boo! at the Zoo include Oct. 13-16, and Oct. 20-23, from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. each evening. The Zoo is hosting one more night offering tickets exclusively for...
wvlt.tv
When the Vols win, so do local businesses thanks to NIL
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the Vols win, local businesses win too. And businesses that sell Vols t-shirts and merchandise saw a big boost in sales thanks to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with UT student athletes. “The fan interest is obviously kind of back,” said Jed Dance, the...
wvlt.tv
Police reroute traffic due to 2 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said a crash caused two downed poles around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The Alcoa Police Department responded and is rerouting traffic from the area. Alcoa Electric also responded...
wvlt.tv
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium. While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the...
wvlt.tv
Railroad repairs spark small brush fires in Powell, Rural Metro mopping up spots
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Repairs made to a portion of the Norfolk Southern railway sparked small brush fires along the railroad in Powell, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. A spokesperson with the railway, Connor Spielmaker, said the crew was using a railgrinder. The equipment grinds the...
wvlt.tv
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.
wvlt.tv
Vote for KCSO’s best doggo in honor of K-9 division’s 30-year anniversary
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 division, people were invited to participate in a friendly competition between the department’s K-9s. KCSO posted 16 photos of its current K-9 officers, asking people to vote for the most beautiful or handsomest good doggo.
wvlt.tv
30th Anniversary of Sevier County Food Ministires
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes. According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.
wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Roane County Friday, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Eric White, 59, of Harriman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when he struck Zane Vickery, 30, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, at around 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 7, officials said.
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
