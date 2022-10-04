ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver

The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
DENVER, CO
Kyle Shanahan
VikingsTerritory

Flurry of Vikings Roster Moves Includes Activating a Rookie TE

So far this season, the Minnesota Vikings have not been able to find consistent play at the tight end position. Between Irv Smith and Johnny Mundt, there have been a number of big plays left on the field with dropped passes. These inconsistencies caused the Vikings to turn to Ben Ellefson at times, especially in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions where Ellefson set career-highs in receptions (2) and yards (24).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#49ers#Big Hit#American Football
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at noon CST, the fifth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Bears lost in Week 4, setting up a quasi-desperation game for Chicago if they are to be considered a playoff team (which is kind of a longshot in general).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
