COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
Make the Final Frontier Your Final Resting Place With These Maine Companies' Help
A pair of companies in Maine are working together to create an out-of-this world final sendoff — launching the cremated remains of people and pets into space to be released over the Northern Lights. BluShift Aerospace and Northern Lights Space Exploration announced this week they would partner together to...
NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”
Vt. Voters to Decide on Closing Old Slavery Loopholes in State Constitution
A question before Vermont voters this election season may at first sound surprising: should slavery and indentured servitude, in any form, be prohibited?. Technically, the Vermont Constitution from the late 1700s allowed for slavery in certain cases. While the faded, elegant cursive on the document declared all persons "are born equally free,” it also provided exemptions that meant slavery could be allowed in situations including for payment of fines or debts.
Michigan First Responders Throw Parade for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia
First responders in Michigan surprised their number one fan with a special parade, pulling out all the stops for a one-of-kind event to help cheer a 3-year-old boy recovering from cancer treatment. The White Lake neighborhood was filled will police officers, sheriff's deputies, helicopters, firefighters and neighbors who showed up...
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Tennessee Family's Dogs Attack Kids and Mom, Killing the Siblings
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
Former State Police Lieutenant Pleads Guilty in Overtime Scandal, Ordered to Pay Back $20K
A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal that rocked the department. Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He stood before a judge in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.
