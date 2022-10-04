COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition hosted its monthly meeting at East Walnut Street in Columbia. Led by Nanette Ward, one of the coalition's founding members, the group touched on a number of topics related to sex trafficking, from discussing how sex trafficking by an intimate partner can be domestic abuse, to the barriers that exist in services that are supposed to support victims and survivors.

