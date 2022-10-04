ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

High school softball highlights and scores, October 6

New Bloomfield — Fulton's 16-13 thrilling win over Mexico was one of many exciting results here in Mid-Missouri. Blair Oaks fell to Chillicothe 8-5 at Mizzou Softball Stadium,. Check out the highlights and scores above!
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
Stop human trafficking group holds meeting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition hosted its monthly meeting at East Walnut Street in Columbia. Led by Nanette Ward, one of the coalition's founding members, the group touched on a number of topics related to sex trafficking, from discussing how sex trafficking by an intimate partner can be domestic abuse, to the barriers that exist in services that are supposed to support victims and survivors.
Man seriously injured when his truck hit a tractor head-on

A Portland, MO, man was seriously injured after his truck hit a tractor on Highway 94 in Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that the crash happened Wednesday at 11:03 am, just east of County Road 453. Kevin Horstman, 60, of Mokane, was driving his...
