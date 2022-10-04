Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
High school softball highlights and scores, October 6
New Bloomfield — Fulton's 16-13 thrilling win over Mexico was one of many exciting results here in Mid-Missouri. Blair Oaks fell to Chillicothe 8-5 at Mizzou Softball Stadium,. Check out the highlights and scores above!
krcgtv.com
Fulton remains winless with loss to Marshall
The Fulton Hornets fell to 0-7 on the season Friday night with a 38-8 loss to Marshall. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Hallsville back in win column with victory over Southern Boone
The Hallsville Indians improved to 4-3 Friday night with a 48-27 victory over Southern Boone. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks spoils senior night with massive victory over Eldon
Eldon — The Blair Oaks Falcons remain undefeated on the season, as they defeated Eldon 76-22 Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Centralia improves to 6-1 with big win over Highland
The Centralia Panthers matched their win total from a season ago with a 42-6 victory over Highland on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Helias takes Mayor's Cup with victory over Jeff City
The Helias Crusaders got back in the win column with a 38-21 victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Russellville remains unbeaten with win over Paris
The Russellville Indians are a perfect 7-0 after taking down Paris on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City survey looks to find more accurate data on broadband accessibility
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Regional Economic Partnership is hoping to depict a clearer picture of the state of broadband in Cole County with a new survey and speed test. Users can take the survey on JCREP's website. The speed test is done by itself, with the simple...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri hazing victim's alleged "Pledge Dad" appears in court
COLUMBIA — One of the eleven defendants charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court virtually in a very brief hearing on Friday. Ryan Delanty, charged with felony hazing and misdemeanor distribution of alcohol to a minor, was indicted by a grand...
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly
MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Jessie Williams returned to streets after serving time for violent past
COLUMBIA — The man accused of throwing a Columbia woman 38 feet off an overpass to her death recently returned to the streets after serving time for a violent past. Jessie Williams was accused of murdering Kaylen Ann Schmit Tuesday night. Williams was paroled for a prior violent crime...
krcgtv.com
Stop human trafficking group holds meeting in Columbia
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition hosted its monthly meeting at East Walnut Street in Columbia. Led by Nanette Ward, one of the coalition's founding members, the group touched on a number of topics related to sex trafficking, from discussing how sex trafficking by an intimate partner can be domestic abuse, to the barriers that exist in services that are supposed to support victims and survivors.
krcgtv.com
Monroe Street shut down on Saturday for more work at hospital
After closing Monroe Street in Jefferson City on Tuesday, crews will shut it down again on Saturday. The closure will be between 7 am and 3 pm. Crews will bring in a crane to work at Capitol Region Medical Center. The street will be closed between Union Street and Woodlawn...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured when his truck hit a tractor head-on
A Portland, MO, man was seriously injured after his truck hit a tractor on Highway 94 in Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that the crash happened Wednesday at 11:03 am, just east of County Road 453. Kevin Horstman, 60, of Mokane, was driving his...
