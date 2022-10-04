Read full article on original website
Repairs to Harwood Union gym floor fully covered by insurance
Harwood Union’s flood damaged gymnasium floor will be removed and replaced with details on timing and athletic events still being determined. On September 22, a broken sprinkler flooded part of the gym at Harwood Union Middle/High School causing damage to the floor. Ray Daigle, director of facilities for the Harwood Unified Union School District, said that an excess of 1,000 gallons of water was dumped onto the gymnasium floor. Daigle explained that the sprinkler system is considered a ‘wet’ system which is fully charged at all times and fed from a fire pond up behind the school. G.W. Savage immediately began efforts to dry the floor by pumping heat under the floor and tenting the area where the most damage occurred. They advised the school to wait a week to see how the moisture levels dropped before taking the next steps.
Attorney helps clients navigate the Vermont cannabis industry
Catherine Burke, a corporate attorney at Gravel and Shea in Burlington, has experience working with all types of business owners and now specializes in advising clients on navigating the emerging cannabis industry in Vermont. “These were entirely new businesses, so a lot of people needed help navigating the legal system, both from an ordinary business setup and then getting the cannabis business permits is complicated. There's a lot of nuance in that,” she said.
Sukkot on the Farm Festival to celebrate special seven-year gathering
In the Jewish tradition the Sabbath, the seventh day, is a day for people to rest. Similarly, the Shmita year, the seventh year, was historically a time for the land to lay fallow: to rest and regenerate. At the end of the Shmita year during the annual harvest holiday of Sukkot, all would gather for a Hakhel, a convocation, to celebrate and remember collective values and agreements.
Harwood cross country surprises field at Maine Festival of Champions
The Harwood Union girls cross-country team placed third in the seeded girls’ race at the Maine Festival of Champion last weekend and the boys placed 18th in the 60-field team, according to Harwood Union coach John Kerrigan who traveled with his Highlander teams to Belfast, Maine, for the October 1 race.
Harrie W. Yandow
Harrie W. Yandow, 87, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin early Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. Harrie was born on January 19, 1935, in Burlington, the son of the late Otis and Mabel (Wright) Yandow. On August 22, 1959, Harrie married his lifelong partner Adele (Noe) Yandow.
Grace Francise Lee
Grace Francise Lee, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Our House Residential Care Home in Rutland. Born in Waterbury on January 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Fred C. and Elizabeth (Duprey) Abare. On September 6, 1949, she married Roland Lee in Moretown. Roland predeceased Grace on December 6, 1996.
Woodchuck Golf course celebrates 18th season
Spencer Potter’s six-hole golf course on Palmer Lane in Waitsfield got its start 18 years ago when Potter and his wife Mary Jane were having dinner on the patio with their neighbors Vince and Dianne Gauthier. “Vince said, it’d be fun to hit a golf ball over the pond...
