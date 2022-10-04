ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday as river flooding concerns continue

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers on Tuesday.

After a few days without rain for most of the area, there will be a 20% chance of scattered afternoon rain.

A cool and partly cloudy morning will lead to an average high temperature in Central Florida of around 82 degrees.

Tuesday evening is forecast to be mostly clear with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.

The nice pattern rolls on through the end of the week.

River flooding continues for some parts of Central Florida as we continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

There are also a couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, but thankfully there are no major threats to Florida.

